LPBW: Tori and Zach move to Washington, confirm they won’t be living on Roloff Farms

Little People, Big World stars Zach and Tori Roloff won’t be living on the farm because they have moved out of state.

Tori shocked her fans when she announced that she, Zach, and their kids Jackson and Lilah have moved to Washington.

In a surprising Instagram post, Tori revealed that her family moved to The Evergreen State and confirmed that they won’t be moving onto Roloff Farms.

LPBW stars Zach and Tori Roloff move to Washington

“Guess what?!” Tori asked her 1.6 million followers on Instagram. “WE MOVED!!”

Tori shared two pics in the post — one of the entire family posing in front of their Portland, Oregon home with the for sale sign still in the yard, and another of the family sitting on the porch of their new home in Washington.

“We’ve been quite busy the last thirty days and I am beyond exhausted. I hope we never move again. Haha,” Tori continued in her caption.

The 30-year-old mom of two recounted the sweet memories her family has shared in their Portland home, including bringing Lilah home from the hospital after she was born.

“We said goodbye to our sweet, cozy, unique, and very green house in Portland yesterday!! We have had so many beautiful memories in that house including bringing our sweet bean home from the hospital, countless gatherings, and just a whole lot of love,” Tori added.

“We will miss Portland but we’re so excited for our new adventure in… WASHINGTON! 🍎” Tori concluded her post.

Tori confirms they’re not moving on the farm

In the comments, many of Tori’s followers were shocked to hear the news and were curious about whether moving onto the farm was still on the table.

“Congratulations!” commented one of Tori’s followers. “So [you’re] not moving on the farm??”

Tori simply replied, “@eberlyjulie we are not.”

The majority of the rest of Tori’s followers couldn’t believe that she and Zach decided not to move onto the farm.

Tori made it clear last season on LPBW that she would likely butt heads with her father-in-law, Matt Roloff, if she moved on the farm.

She told cameras during an episode of LPBW last season, “It’s a beautiful property. It’s a beautiful house. Like, who wouldn’t want to live there?”

“But I’m trying to navigate how to co-exist with my in-laws, where Zach has had, like, 30 years of practice co-existing with his family,” Tori continued. “And I’m not in a rush to, like, do anything right now, just because I don’t want to ruin any relationship.”

LPBW fans are surprised Zach and Tori won’t live on the farm

“Congratulations 🎉 I really thought it was going to be to the farm,” wrote one of Tori’s followers regarding her big move.

“Wait what??? Not the farm,” wrote another one of Tori’s fans.

“I can’t believe you’re not moving onto that beautiful farm 😥” read another comment.

What does Zach and Tori’s move mean for the future of Roloff Farms?

Matt and Amy were hopeful that the farm would stay in the family. Matt and Amy bought the farm as a fixer-upper home in 1990 that turned into a goldmine.

Matt and Amy’s youngest child, Jacob and his wife Isabel, aren’t moving onto the farm either, at least not any time soon. Isabel shot down rumors in a recent Instagram Story.

Every October, Roloff Farms’ pumpkin season brings in hundreds of thousands of visitors and is the farm’s biggest moneymaker. Most of the family chips in to help out during pumpkin season.

This season, fans saw Isabel Roloff helping out, but the rest of the siblings seemed mostly MIA this year.

The farm holds a lot of sentimental value for the entire Roloff family so whether they live there or just visit, it’ll surely bring them happiness for many more years to come.

Best wishes to Tori, Zach, Jackson, and Lilah in their new home!

Little People, Big World is currently on hiatus.