Little People, Big World: Tori and Zach Roloff welcome third child

Zach and Tori pose with their new child, son Josiah. Pic credit: @toriroloff/Instagram

Congratulations are in order — Little People, Big World stars Tori and Zach Roloff are parents to a new baby boy!

As LPBW fans know, Tori was due any day with baby number three. Tori and Zach’s newborn son decided he wanted to come two weeks early.

Tori and Zach Roloff welcome son Josiah Luke Roloff

Josiah Luke Roloff was born on Saturday, April 30, as Tori and Zach shared in their respective Instagram posts.

“Welcome to the world sweet Josiah Luke! 💙” Tori captioned one of two Instagram posts announcing her and Zach’s son’s arrival. “April 30th, 2022, 9:02am, 7 lbs 6oz, 19 1/2 inches long.”

“You surprised us all by coming early, but also the wait felt like a lifetime! Best birthday present ever! 🎁” Today happens to be Tori’s 31st birthday.

Tori’s first Instagram post was a video of baby Josiah swaddled in his newborn blanket. Above him, on either side of his head, sat a hat and a hair bow, seemingly teasing his gender. Next, the camera pans back to Josiah wearing the newborn cap with a sign in front of him that reads, “Hello my name is Josiah Luke.”

In another post, Tori shared two pics of Josiah. In the first snap, Josiah slept with his “Hello my name is Josiah Luke” sign sitting in front of him. A second snap showed Zach and Tori, all smiles, holding their newborn son in their hospital room. Along with providing his birth details once again, Tori added the caption, “The best early birthday present a mama could ask for! We love you sweet boy!”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Over on Zach’s Instagram, he welcomed his third child using the same snap of himself and Tori holding Josiah. “Josiah Luke Roloff 🔵 was born April 30, 2022! He came about two weeks early but we were ready!” his caption began.

It continued, “Super happy for our family and the kids adore him already. Very proud of Tori as well, she has done incredible! ❤️”

LPBW fans, family send congratulations to Tori and Zach

Of course, Tori and Zach’s family and friends shared their congratulations with the new family of five. Zach’s father and the Roloff family patriarch, Matt Roloff, commented, “What a sweet little treat. Can’t wait to watch Jackson show him the ways of the world.”

Two of the sisters from the Duggar family also showed up to congratulate Tori and Zach. Jill Dillard, who is currently expecting her third child with husband Derick, wrote, “Aww!! Congratulations friend!! 🥳” Jill’s sister, Jessa Seewald, commented, “He’s beautiful!!”

Pic credit: @toriroloff/Instagram

Josiah joins siblings Jackson and Lilah and cousins Ember, Bode, Radley, and Mateo Roloff. Congratulations to Tori and Zach on the newest addition to their family!

Little People, Big World returns on Tuesday, May 17 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on TLC and Discovery+.