LPBW: Tori Roloff checks in with fans to assure them she hasn’t welcomed baby #3 yet

Tori Roloff assured her fans she hasn’t given birth to her and Zach’s third child yet. Pic credit: @toriroloff/Instagram

Tori Roloff is still pregnant and she assured Little People, Big World fans that she hasn’t given birth to her and Zach’s third child yet.

Much to her dismay, Tori is still heavily pregnant. The 30-year-old reality TV star has been open about her ailments during pregnancy.

Tori has suffered from painful heartburn and is admittedly feeling “giant” these days, with not much longer to go until she and Zach welcome their third child, who will join siblings Jackson, 4, and Lilah, 2.

LPBW fans check in with Tori Roloff, curious whether she’s given birth yet

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Monday afternoon, Tori checked in with her fans after receiving an onslaught of DMs from fans asking whether she’d given birth yet.

“Hey guys! I am just jumping on here cuz lots of you have reached out and messaged me about not being on social media and wondering if we’ve had baby and [the] answer is definitely not,” Tori shared, as she panned the camera to show a side profile of her baby bump. “Still very much pregnant, still huge,” she added.

Zach Roloff steps up while Tori suffers more pregnancy ailments

Tori continued to explain a new issue she’s been experiencing due to pregnancy, “I’ve been having some pretty bad hip issues the last couple of days and have been in a good amount of pain.”

“So I’m just really thankful for Zachary for stepping in and like, helping with the kids. And I’ve just been resting and, um, just chilling, which has been nice,” Tori told her fans. “But I feel good today, which is good.”

In another slide, Tori shared a screenshot of a DM from one of her followers who told her in response to her Story, “It seems like you’ve been pregnant forever can’t wait xo.”

Tori replied, “Haha sooooo many messages like this. … and you’re telling meeeeeeee!!!!!!!!!!”

Tori and Zach haven’t revealed baby number three’s due date, but it’s likely soon, based on the information they’ve shared throughout Tori’s pregnancy. Coming on the heels of last year’s devastating miscarriage, Tori and Zach’s third child will mark the seventh Roloff grandchild.

The newest addition will join Roloff cousins Jackson, Lilah, Ember, Bode, Radley, and Mateo. With news of Season 23 of LPBW returning next month, fans will be looking forward to watching Tori’s pregnancy play out on TV and, in the meantime, will be anxiously awaiting the birth announcement!

Little People, Big World is currently on hiatus.