LPBW: Tori Roloff answers fan questions, talks post-vacation depression and vaccinations

Tori Roloff answered a fan Q&A over the weekend. Pic credit: TLC

Tori Roloff, star of Little People, Big World, has been on vacation with her family in Arizona, and she answered some fan questions after returning home from her getaway.

Tori and her husband, Zach Roloff, along with their kids Jackson and Lilah, joined Zach’s dad Matt Roloff and his girlfriend, Caryn, for a trip to Surprise, Arizona last week.

The family-friendly town offered plenty for the two couples and the kids to enjoy, like swimming, shopping and hiking.

Tori answered fan questions on Instagram, talked about missing the sunny, southwestern state

Tori shared a question box in her IG stories that read, “Because why not…” and encouraged her followers to ask questions, some of which she answered.

One follower asked Tori, “How did you like Surprise?”

Tori answered, “I honestly have post vacation depression. I miss it so much already. I think Zach and I found [our] place of retirement.”

Fans had a variety of questions for the 30-year-old TLC star

Another of Tori’s follower’s questions read, “Will you be getting vaccinated?”

Tori’s response was, “Okay for real though… when has it ever been okay to ask someone about their medical history? Please stop it.”

One fan of the show wanted Tori’s input about living in her home state of Oregon and asked, “How do you enjoy Oregon? Planning on moving away from Florida anywhere else lol[.]”

“Truly I think the grass is always greener on the other side. I love the PNW [Pacific Northwest] but it’s honestly a disaster at the moment,” was Tori’s reply.

Tori and Zach’s son, Jackson, had fun searching for scorpions

In one of Tori’s IG slides from her vacation, she shared that Jackson was hunting for scorpions at night with a blue light flashlight, and a fan had a question about it.

“How did you even deal with all the scorpions you saw in AZ? I’d be freaking out 😱😳”

Tori admitted that if they weren’t actively searching for them, she wouldn’t exactly be welcoming of the stinging desert dwellers.

“We were searching for them. If I saw them In The house or around the yard I think I’d be slightly terrified,” Tori explained.

The LPBW star and mom of two also took a poll over the weekend, asking followers for their opinions on her living room décor. The majority of her followers agreed that her new ottoman matched well with the family’s light-colored couch, after she took a poll.

Tori was sure to share even more pics and adventures from her time in Arizona, as she and hubby Zach took some time for themselves.

Fans are curious whether Tori and Zach will take over Amy’s role on the farm and move into the farmhouse to raise a family of their own. Viewers can tune this season to find out what other big changes take place on Roloff Farms.

Little People, Big Worlds airs on Tuesdays at 9/8c on TLC and Discovery+.