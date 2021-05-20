LPBW: Tori Roloff shares more adventures from family vacation in Arizona

While vacationing with her father-in-law and his girlfriend, Tori Roloff shared more adventures she and her husband Zach are enjoying in Arizona Pic credit: TLC

Little People, Big World star Tori Roloff has been vacationing with her husband Zach Roloff in Arizona and she shared more pictures of the couple’s many adventures during their trip.

Earlier this week, Tori shared that she and her husband and their two kids, Jackson and Lilah, were headed from Oregon to Arizona with Matt Roloff and his girlfriend, Caryn Chandler.

Matt and Caryn own a home in Surprise, Arizona, which they purchased from Caryn’s parents, and it makes for a wonderful place for the family to hang out on vacation.

Tori has taken to her Instagram stories to share plenty of pictures and videos of her adventures, and though most of her pictures were of the kids, this time around she shared more solo and couple adventures with her hubby, Zach.

Tori shares photos and videos of their adventures

Tori asked her followers for “Sedona, AZ recommendations!” in the form of a question box, and included a gorgeous background, including a cactus with magenta blooms, and red rock monuments in the distance.

The next slide showed a picture of her husband Zach standing at the water’s edge surrounded by lush greenery, and she added the text, “I love this man.”

Tori carved out time for herself during her family getaway

In another slide, Tori shared a photo of herself on a swing with the location stamped as Oak Creek, Sedona, Arizona.

In a boomerang, Tori tagged the Red Rock Apothecary, whose Instagram page touts, “Handmade soap, scrubs, bath bombs, skincare and more located in uptown Sedona, AZ,” as she held a bath bomb over a tub filled with water and included the text, “Time to relax.”

Another slide showed a picture of Tori’s husband Zach standing in front of the beautiful Arizona red rock landscape.

Tori and Zach posed for a dual photo at Sedona Holy Cross Church, again in front of the red rock landscape, as Tori wore a white ruffle top with a black tank underneath, a necklace, and her wavy hair pulled to one side, while Zach wore a gray t-shirt and ball cap.

Tori and Zach may be switching gears soon in their personal lives

Tori and Zach may soon be changing roles and moving onto the farm if Zach decides to take over his mom’s role as Matt’s business partner.

If Zach does take over Amy’s role, he admitted he would be “Mom 2.0,” as he’s conservative like his mom, and less like his dad, Matt, who is more creative and does things on a whim.

Per Zach, there will be “a little bit of drama, a lot of fun, ups and downs, especially in our world,” to look forward to this season on LPBW.

Little People, Big World airs on Tuesdays at 9/8c on TLC and Discovery Plus.