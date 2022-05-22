LPBW stars Tori and Zach Roloff celebrate Jackson’s 5th birthday with a Disney Planes party

Jackson celebrated his 5th birthday over the weekend. Pic credit: @toriroloff/Instagram

Happy birthday, Jackson Roloff!

Little People, Big World stars Tori and Zach Roloff threw their son Jackson a birthday bash over the weekend to celebrate his fifth birthday.

Although Jackson turned 5 on May 12, his busy parents just got around to hosting his birthday bash this weekend.

As Monsters & Critics previously reported, Tori and Zach welcomed their third child, son Josiah Luke, to the family on Saturday, April 30.

LPBW couple Tori and Zach Roloff celebrate son Jackson’s 5th birthday

Needless to say, they’ve had their hands full now that they’re a family of five, but they carved out some time to celebrate their firstborn child’s birthday on Saturday, May 21.

“FINALLY got to celebrate our Jackson today!!” Tori captioned a post she shared to Instagram over the weekend. “Since Josiah made his way into the world a little earlier than expected, Jackson’s party got postponed! But honestly kind of glad it did because we couldn’t have had better weather, and baby brother was here to party too!”

“I hardly took any photos, but Jackson felt so loved and celebrated today and it was so fun watching him with all his friends! I love this 5 year old so stinkin’ much my heart could honestly burst. I loved having a day that was all about him! Happy birthday baby j! Also this concludes the roloff party month (haha thank goodness)!!” Tori concluded her caption.

Matt Roloff was present for grandson Jackson’s Planes-themed birthday bash

Tori’s photos showed that the LPBW stars chose a Disney Planes theme for Jackson’s bash, following last year’s Buzz Lightyear theme. Jackson donned a t-shirt with his name written on it along with a black-and-white checkered number five. The party was made complete with all of the finishing touches, including an assortment of personalized cookies and a two-tier, Planes-themed cake.

In her Instagram Stories, Tori shared some video footage from the get-together, showing everyone singing Happy Birthday to Jackson as his cake sat atop a fire pit on his family’s deck.

The video also showed that Matt Roloff made the trek to Battle Ground, Washington to celebrate his firstborn grandchild’s birthday. Despite their falling out over farm negotiations, Matt and Zach were at least able to put aside their differences and come together for Jackson’s special day.

After he blew out his birthday cake candles, Jackson and his party guests headed to the woods with his dad Zach. There, the kids took turns swinging at a Spiderman piñata. Tori shared a pic of baby Josiah, or Si as they’ve nicknamed him, sleeping throughout his big brother’s party.

In a final Instagram Stories slide, Tori shared a pic of Jackson opening his presents on the deck, surrounded by his family and friends.

“Feeling so blessed after tonight!” Tori captioned the snap. “Watching [Jackson] be celebrated is honestly one of the best feelings ever. He is just the best.”

Little People, Big World airs on Tuesday nights at 9/8c on TLC and Discovery+.