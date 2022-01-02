LPBW stars Audrey and Jeremy Roloff tease fans as they unveil their latest project

Audrey and Jeremy Roloff announced a new project. Pic credit: Jeremy & Audrey Roloff/YouTube

Little People, Big World alums Audrey and Jeremy Roloff are excited about their latest project which they hope to share with their fans.

Audrey and Jeremy have a lot on their plate these days, between raising their three kids and running their businesses.

The couple has been on the hunt for a new place to call home and raise their family, after their plans to purchase Roloff Farms fell through.

On New Year’s Day, Audrey took to Instagram to share that she and Jeremy are still searching for a place to raise their three kids, but in the meantime, they have made another dream of theirs come true.

LPBW alums Audrey and Jeremy Roloff reveal new project

In her post, Audrey shared a family pic – including herself, Jeremy, and their kids Ember, Bode, and Radley – as the family of five posed in the snow with a cabin behind them.

“Our search for some land to raise our family continues in 2022👀,” Audrey captioned her post. “Thank you for following us on the hunt and for all your prayers as we continue searching and trusting God’s timing.”

Audrey then revealed that she and Jeremy, despite not finding the plot of land of their dreams, have purchased a cabin in the woods in Sunriver, a destination resort in central Oregon.

“In the meantime we are excited to let you in on our newest project😉 This dreamy little snow covered cabin in the woods that you see behind us🥰,” Audrey shared. “We’ve had our pulse on the Bend area for a while because we spend so much time here.”

Audrey explained that when the cabin became available over the summer, Jeremy flew out to take a look at it while Audrey stayed home since she was still very pregnant with Radley.

Although Audrey hadn’t seen the cabin in person before, she and Jeremy took a leap of faith and put an offer on it, and luckily for them, it was accepted.

“We ended up putting in an offer before I had even seen it in person!” Audrey explained. “We were so pumped when it got accepted🥳.”

Audrey and Jeremy Roloff hope their fans can enjoy their new cabin

Audrey told her fans that her family has already made a trek to the cabin to stay and they’re hoping to make it available to their fans to rent in the future.

“Anddddd we are hoping that by next summer we will be able to invite YOU to come stay at this rad cabin in beautiful Sunriver!” Audrey told her followers. “We’ve got some ideas for how we can design this space to be fun, connecting, and relaxing for families and we can’t wait to share/show you!”

Audrey didn’t specify in her post, but it’s likely she and Jeremy will list the cabin as an Airbnb or similar rental, which would act as an additional source of income for the family, as well as a fun getaway spot for the Roloffs.

Little People, Big World is currently on hiatus.