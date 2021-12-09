LPBW: Audrey and Jeremy Roloff’s son Radley turns one month old, Audrey explains inspiration for his name

After welcoming him one month ago, Audrey Roloff explained the meaning behind her and Jeremy’s son Radley’s name. Pic credit: TLC

Little People, Big World alums Jeremy and Audrey Roloff welcomed their third child, son Radley Knight, one month ago and explained the meaning behind their son’s name.

Radley Knight Roloff made his debut into the world last month, as previously reported by Monsters & Critics.

Now that Radley has been in his family for a month, his mom Audrey Roloff decided to commemorate the special day and fill in her fans with updates on life as a family of five.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Dec. 8, Audrey shared a pic of Radley lying on a baby milestone blanket.

Audrey and Jeremy strategically chose a strand of multi-colored Christmas lights to circle the number “one” on the blanket, signifying Radley’s age in months to celebrate his first month of life.

LPBW alum Audrey Roloff explains significance of Radley’s name one month after his birth

“One month with our little Radley boy already🥺,” Audrey captioned her photo.

The former LPBW explained the inspiration behind Radley’s name after receiving a lot of questions about it.

“He is the sweetest cuddliest bud🥰 We’ve gotten a lot of questions about his name and honestly we just thought it was a really rad name😉”

As Audrey explained, Radley’s name conjures peaceful images for her and Jeremy and his middle name, Knight, is in honor of Radley’s grandmother, Amy Roloff’s maiden name.

“It means ‘red meadow or meadow of reeds’ which to us is an image of peace and natural beauty. His middle name “Knight” is Jeremy’s mom’s maiden name.”

“It honors the Knight side, and grandpa Gordon Knight who is currently the healthiest, wittiest, and wisest 93 year old we’ve ever known,” Audrey added.

Amy Roloff’s father, Gordon Knight, pleasantly surprised Amy and her wedding guests when the 93-year-old made the trek from Michigan to Oregon to watch Amy tie the knot with her now-husband, Chris Marek, despite his health issues.

Audrey and Jeremy Roloff are adjusting to life as a family of five

Audrey continued to share what life is like with three kids in the house, telling her fans, “While our home is a joyful chaos right now, I already sense this harmony that he has brought to our family.

“There is a new kind of togetherness we are experiencing as a family of 5 because of him… it’s hard to describe,” Audrey added of Radley’s presence in their home.

Audrey also noted that she’d eventually be sharing Radley’s birth story. Radley was born naturally via water birth, and Audrey described his labor and delivery as an “epic entrance” into the world in an earlier post just weeks after his birth.

“I still need to share his birth story! I have all written out in a google doc,” Audrey added to her caption. “I just need to condense it down to IG form🤪or maybe I’ll share in the December Roloff Monthly💌”

Audrey and Jeremy, who celebrated seven years of wedded bliss in September, are also parents to daughter Ember, 4, and son Bode, 1.

Little People, Big World is currently on hiatus.