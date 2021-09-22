LPBW: Audrey and Jeremy Roloff celebrate their seventh wedding anniversary

Audrey and Jeremy posed for photos during their wedding in 2014 and are celebrating their seventh anniversary this month. Pic credit: TLC

Little People, Big World alums Audrey and Jeremy Roloff are commemorating seven years of wedded bliss.

Audrey and Jeremy tied the knot on Roloff Farms in 2014, as captured for an episode of LPBW.

The curly-haired couple wrote their own vows to each other and read them before their guests in front of Roloff Farms’ own chapel, Church of “little” Helvetia.

Audrey relived their special day with a sweet tribute on her Instagram page.

Audrey and Jeremy Roloff spend a low-key evening celebrating their anniversary

“Some years you’re going on romantic adventurous getaways exploring new places… and other years you’re stuck at home taking care of two sick kids while 33 weeks pregnant and watching “the wedding movie” over pizza😆” Audrey captioned her post.

The red-haired beauty also included several pics and videos, including a video of her and Jeremy’s kids, Ember and Bode, listening to them read their vows as their wedding video played in the background.

“We started a fire (even though it was 70 degrees yesterday) because that’s how our love story began – staring into the embers of a campfire🔥 We ate cake and read our anniversary letters💌 and reminisced on the last 7 years❤️”

“Planning on filling out our Memories of Us journal for the first time tonight!🥳 As you so beautifully said in your vows, “I promise to love the new you every year…” and you really do babe.”

Audrey also included pics of herself and Jeremy posing with a delivery pizza, a cake, and the fire they had going in their fireplace.

Audrey and Jeremy exchanged their personalized vows in front of Roloff Farms’ chapel in 2014. Pic credit: TLC

The LPBW alums admittedly ‘make the best team’

“You love me so well and I love the wild, unconventional, often misunderstood, intentional, fun, fruitful and fulfilling life we are living. I wholeheartedly believe we make the best team and it’s an honor to work, raise children, learn, create, serve, adventure, overcome challenges, pursue truth, and dream and alongside you.”

“You set the bar high when it comes to integrity, discernment, humility and wisdom which makes it so easy to trust you (even in with your wild ideas) and follow you into the mystery😜 As always, “If it’s half as good as the half we’ve known, here’s Hail! To the rest of the road.” I love you,” Audrey concluded her post’s caption.

Audrey and Jeremy are expecting their third child this November, adding to the ever-growing Roloff brood. Audrey and Jeremy are already parents to daughter Ember, 4, and Bode, 1.

Jeremy’s brother Jacob and his wife Isabel, who celebrated their second anniversary on September 6, are expecting their first child, a son, in December.

With all of the new additions to the Roloff family, and the siblings seemingly getting along once again, the family surely has plenty for which to be grateful. Here’s to many more anniversaries together, Audrey and Jeremy!

Little People, Big World is currently on hiatus.