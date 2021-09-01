LPBW: Amy Roloff’s 92-year-old father Gordon made it to her wedding despite health issues

Amy Roloff’s 92-year-old father Gordon made the trek from Michigan to Oregon for her wedding. Pic credit: @amyjroloff/Instagram

Little People, Big World star Amy Roloff wasn’t sure her ailing father Gordon Knight would make it to her wedding, but the 92-year-old was present for his daughter’s big day.

Amy had reservations about her father making it to Oregon for her nuptials, but he was able to travel over 2,000 miles from Michigan to celebrate her marriage to Chris Marek.

Amy Roloff was concerned her father Gordon wouldn’t make her wedding

In July, Amy visited with her father in Michigan and the two enjoyed spending time together, checking out the local scenery as Gordon drove them around in his 1991 Chevrolet Corvette.

In June, Amy shared that she had her “last happy hour” with her dad as they spent time together at their family cabin on Lake Michigan and was able to celebrate Father’s Day with him.

Most recently, though, Amy was concerned for her father’s wellbeing and wasn’t sure he would be able to make it to her wedding.

Earlier this month, Amy revealed that Gordon was recently hospitalized, and although he’s home now, she wasn’t sure he would be healthy enough to travel from Michigan to Oregon for the wedding on August 28.

Just ten days before her wedding, Amy told her followers on her Instagram Stories, “My Dad. He’s 92. He’s been in the hospital for the last two weeks.”

“Not sure if he’ll make it to our wedding I’m glad he’s home now getting better/stronger but God knows and so I keep giving it up to Him,” Amy added.

“I’m just happy I’ll get to see him again in Michigan … at least Love my father ❤” Amy shared.

Gordon makes it to daughter Amy Roloff’s wedding to Chris Marek

Gordon did make it to the wedding after all, and one of Amy’s daughters-in-law shared photographic evidence of his presence and he looked to be having a good time with the family.

Amy’s daughter-in-law, Isabel Roloff, who is married to Amy’s son Jacob, shared a pic shortly after Amy’s wedding, showing Gordon posing with the rest of the family.

“Amy’s dad is truly an amazing man and human,” Isabel told her followers in her Instagram Stories.

Pic credit: @isabelsofiarock/Instagram

“He is 92, just had surgery, and still said he wouldn’t miss his daughter’s wedding for the world! He has lived an amazing life and has lots of strong advice to give,” Isabel added.

“I don’t have any living grandfathers so to get to know him has been such a gift. Can’t wait until we go back to Michigan soon to seen him,” Isabel concluded.

Amy and her husband Chris Marek tied the knot before 146 of their closest friends and family members on Roloff Farms on August 28.

“Our wedding day is a special day, but our marriage is a lifetime together,” Amy said of her big day.

The 56-year-old newlywed added, “I’ll have the rest of my life with Chris and that makes me smile.”

Little People, Big World is currently on hiatus on TLC.