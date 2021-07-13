LPBW Spoilers: Zach and Tori Roloff ‘not in a rush’ to move to the farm — Can Tori ‘co-exist’ with Matt?

Zach and Tori aren’t in a rush to move onto Roloff Farms. Pic credit: TLC

Zach and Tori Roloff discussed moving onto the farm in the latest episode of Little People, Big World, but revealed that they aren’t in a rush.

Zach and Tori have previously talked about moving into the farmhouse where he grew up with his parents, Matt and Amy, and siblings, twin brother Jeremy, sister Molly, and younger brother Jacob.

Amy recently moved out of the farmhouse and into her own home after divorcing Matt. Amy had lived in the home on the farm for nearly 30 years.

Matt still lives on the farm in the double wide, and is currently beginning the process of building his own dream home.

Zach Roloff has previously mentioned buying out Amy’s portion of the farm

Earlier this season, Zach discussed possibly buying out Amy’s portion of land on the north side of the farm and raising his and Tori’s kids, Jackson and Lilah, on the property.

“My mom and dad still co-own the north side of the property, but if I know my dad, he’s got his wheels turning about what happens next,” Zach said earlier this year during an episode of LPBW.

Zach added, “When my mom moved off the farm, I put my hat in the ring to possibly buy her out on the north side. We’ve tabled the discussion for now, though, because our long-term farm employee … decided to rent out the house for a few months.”

Zach talked to Tori about moving onto the farm someday. Pic credit: TLC

The farmhouse is currently being rented out by a farm employee

Currently, a longtime farm employee is renting out the farmhouse while they await their own new home to be built. Reports surfaced earlier this year about a renter in the farmhouse.

A source said, “Amy’s old big farmhouse is currently being rented by a woman who has worked for Matt for a long time, it’s the perfect arrangement for now as Caryn refuses to live there.”

On the latest episode of LPBW, Zach and Tori took Jackson and Lilah to the farm to play. As they sat outside, the topic of moving there came up between Zach and Tori.

On tonight’s episode of LPBW, Zach admits his ‘urgency’ to live on the farm has ‘waned’

Zach looked into the distance at the farmhouse and said to Tori, “Oh, that’s a big house. I still wanna live over there, but my urgency to do so, I think, has kinda waned.”

Tori and Lilah relaxed at the farm while discussing moving there with Zach. Pic credit: TLC

Tori weighed in with her opinion on living in the farmhouse. “My current feeling is I really like our house that we’re in now,” Tori told Zach.

Zach, who recently surprised Tori with a 10-year anniversary dinner, agreed and added, “I really like our setting at the moment.”

“Yeah, now that we’re having baby number three, I think we’re kinda cooling towards the idea of purchasing the farm,” Zach told cameras.

Zach and Tori also revealed their pregnancy news to their family in the episode. However, shortly after the episode was filmed in March, Tori suffered a miscarriage.

Zach added, “I think we were kinda high on it for a little bit there, but we’re very comfortable with how the situation is right now. We’re not in a huge rush to live in the farmhouse at this moment. So, kinda just waiting it out.”

Zach mentioned earlier this season that if he moved onto the farm, he wouldn’t feel the pressure to keep it up to his dad, Matt’s standards. And being that Zach is more like his mom, Amy, than his dad, Matt, Zach admitted that he would be “Mom 2.0” if he ever took over the farm someday.

When Jackson came over to Zach and Tori and asked to be timed while he raced towards the fence, Zach noted, “It would be nice to have all the space like this. This would be every summer evening,” he told Tori.

Tori was concerned about ‘co-existing’ with her in-laws on the farm

Tori, who got called a “brat” for comments she made earlier this season about Matt and Amy Roloff, replied, “It would be nice. It’s just a lot of family drama!”

During their couples’ interview, Tori told the cameras, “It’s a beautiful property. It’s a beautiful house. Like, who wouldn’t want to live there?”

Tori added, “But I’m trying to navigate how to co-exist with my in-laws, where Zach has had, like, 30 years of practice co-existing with his family. And I’m not in a rush to, like, do anything right now, just because I don’t want to ruin any relationship.”

Little People, Big World airs on Tuesdays at 9/8c on TLC and Discovery Plus.