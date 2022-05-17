LPBW Season 23 spoiler: Zach and Tori Roloff give updates on Jackson and Lilah: ‘They’re happy and healthy’

Jackson and Lilah are healthy and happy. Pic credit: @toriroloff/Instagram

During the premiere episode of Season 23 of Little People, Big World, Tori, and Zach Roloff updated their fans on Jackson and Lilah’s milestones.

Jackson and Lilah might only be toddlers, but they’ve definitely captured the hearts of LPBW viewers.

Season 23 of LPBW debuts tonight, and during the episode, Tori and Zach gave updates on the siblings’ well-being since viewers saw them last season.

During the opening scene, Jackson and Lilah rode their scooters in their cul-de-sac with Tori and Zach.

LPBW Season 23: Lilah Roloff is walking, speaks first words

Tori revealed that on July 4, Lilah took her first steps, and she’s been on the move ever since. “She’s starting to run now,” Tori shared.

During a confessional, Zach said of his daughter, “I’m just so shocked at how brave she is.” Tori added, “There’s no hesitation either, she’s a big walker girl.”

Lilah has also begun talking: “There’s mama, dada, Jackson, Lilah, dog dog,” Tori said of the words Lilah can say. Lilah even showed off her vocabulary as Tori asked the adorable toddler to repeat after her.

Health-wise, Jackson, and Lilah are holding steady. At the time of filming, Tori shared that she and Zach were in the process of having Jackson’s bowed legs examined. As LPBW fans know, Jackson has since undergone surgery to gradually correct the bowing in his legs.

LPBW viewers might remember Lilah getting her first pair of glasses last season for a condition she has called strabismus, which causes her eyes to cross. “Lilah still has strabismus,” Tori shared with viewers. “She’s still a little cross-eyed without her glasses on.”

Tori Roloff on Jackson and Lilah: ‘They’re healthy and happy’

Overall, Tori said her and Zach’s kids are doing great: “Jackson has some bowing in his legs that we’re checking into with his doctors. But other than that, they’re healthy and happy.”

After suffering a devastating miscarriage last year when Tori was six weeks into her pregnancy, she and Zach have since welcomed their rainbow baby. Josiah Luke was born on April 30, arriving a little bit ahead of his scheduled due date.

Now a family of five, Tori, Zach, and their three kids are living in their new home on two sprawling acres in Battle Ground, Washington, a 45-minute drive from Roloff Farms. After negotiations fell through to purchase the north side of the farm, Tori and Zach opted for their Plan B and moved north, where they look to be loving the life they’re creating in The Evergreen State.

Little People, Big World airs on Tuesdays at 9/8c on TLC and Discovery+.