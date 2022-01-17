LPBW: Tori Roloff explains why Jackson’s legs look more bowed following recent surgery

Tori Roloff explained to her fans why it looks as though Jackson’s surgery didn’t improve his legs. Pic credit: TLC

Little People, Big World star Tori Roloff explained why it looks as though her son Jackson’s leg surgery wasn’t successful after receiving numerous questions from her fans.

As Monsters & Critics previously reported, 4-year-old Jackson Roloff underwent leg surgery last year to correct the bowing in his legs.

Jackson was born with a type of dwarfism known as achondroplasia, of which bowed legs are a common occurrence.

As Tori explained in December 2021, Jackson handled his grueling and painful surgery with grace and was up and using a walker just days after surgery.

In her Instagram posts and stories since Jackson’s surgery, many of Tori’s fans noticed that it looks as though Jackson’s leg bowing hasn’t improved much, and in fact, many think his legs look even more bowed than before surgery.

LPBW star Tori Roloff explains why it looks as though Jackson’s legs are more bowed after surgery

Tori took to her Instagram stories to explain to her concerned fans why it appeared that way and revealed that the results are aimed at being a gradual improvement, not immediate.

“So Jackson DID have leg surgery,” Tori told her 1.7 million Instagram followers. “However it was to correct bowing over time.”

Pic credit: @toriroloff/Instagram

Tori continued to explain, “He had plates put on his growth plates. Nothing changed immediately. As his legs grow they will hopefully straighten and we will avoid a more invasive surgery.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Tori Roloff assured fans Jackson is feeling just fine

“He has been overcompensating while walking to avoid his shoes touching his ‘boo boos’ which is why they look more bowed. However they aren’t changed and he’s not in any pain.”

“We’re hoping over the next 5-6 years the pigeon toe and the bowing will be gone,” Tori shared. “Thank you to everyone who has reached out with concern for baby j.”

Tori and her husband Zach Roloff recently took a weekend getaway to the beach, where they walked along the water with Jackson, Lilah, and their family dog Murphy.

Pic credit: @toriroloff/Instagram

Tori and Zach are currently expecting their third child, due in a few months, after suffering a miscarriage nearly one year ago.

With the recent move to Washington, a new baby on the way, and continuing to film for LPBW, Tori, Zach, Jackson, and Lilah certainly have plenty to be thankful for and keep them busy going into the new year.

Little People, Big World is currently on hiatus.