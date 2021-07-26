LPBW: Matt Roloff and Caryn Chandler take Jackson and Lilah for a zoo day on Zach and Tori’s anniversary

Caryn and Matt took Zach and Tori’s kids to the zoo on their anniversary. Pic credit: TLC

While Zach and Tori Roloff celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary, Little People, Big World patriarch Matt Roloff and his girlfriend, Caryn Chandler, took their kids, Jackson and Lilah, to the zoo for the day.

Matt and Caryn had a fun-filled weekend that included a date night (complete with an outdoor meal), a movie, and spending time with two of Matt’s grandkids at the Oregon Zoo.

Matt Roloff and Caryn Chandler had a fun, busy weekend

Matt and Caryn both shared their weekend highlights on their Instagram accounts. Matt included two pictures and a video — in the first picture, Caryn sat outside as she and Matt enjoyed a meal together.

Caryn looked happy and healthy, wearing an off-the-shoulder black top with white polka dots and oversized Aviator sunglasses as she smiled for her picture.

In a second picture shared by Matt, Caryn squatted on the ground behind Jackson and Lilah, who were observing the monkey exhibit through a large glass enclosure, and it looked as though Tori could be seen in the corner. In a third slide, Matt shared a video of Jackson walking around the fish exhibit.

Matt told his followers that he had a “wonderful” weekend with his girlfriend and two of his grandkids.

Matt and Caryn had date night before taking Jackson and Lilah to the zoo

“Wonderful weekend… first on a fun date night with this beautiful woman to the local outdoor hotspot then the Saturday night movies… Sunday all day at the Zoo with these besties,” Matt captioned his post.

Caryn also took to Instagram to share some highlights from her and Matt’s weekend. Caryn shared just one photo of herself, Matt, Jackson, and Lilah posing for the camera.

This time, Caryn wore a sleeveless white top with black polka dots paired with black pants and her Aviator sunglasses. Caryn held Jackson on her hip, while Matt sat in his scooter, and Lilah sat in her stroller.

“Summer day @ the Oregon Zoo. 🦒” Caryn wrote along with her photo.

It wasn’t clear from the pictures and video whether Tori’s husband, Zach Roloff, joined the rest of the family on their zoo trip. Hopefully, he and Tori were able to spend some time alone for their anniversary while the kids hung out with Grandpa and Cha Cha.

In addition to Jackson and Lilah, Matt and his ex-wife, Amy Roloff, share two other grandchildren, Ember and Bode. It was recently announced that the Roloff family will be expanding by two more grandchildren this fall.

Jeremy and Audrey Roloff are expecting their third child in November, and Jacob and Isabel Roloff are expecting their first child, a baby boy, in December.

Little People, Big World airs on Tuesdays at 9/8c on TLC and Discovery Plus.