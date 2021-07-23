LPBW Insider says Tori and Audrey Roloff aren’t speaking because their husbands had a ‘huge argument’

An LPBW insider says Jeremy and Zach had a “huge argument” and Tori and Audrey stopped speaking. Pic credit: TLC

Twin brothers and Little People, Big World stars Jeremy and Zach Roloff had a “huge argument” according to a source, and now their wives Audrey and Tori aren’t speaking.

Fans of LPBW have speculated that Tori and Audrey have been feuding for years now, and an insider claims to know why.

An insider reveals that Jeremy and Zach Roloff got into a ‘huge argument’

The source spoke exclusively with The Sun and said that the sisters-in-law stopped speaking after their husbands got into a “huge argument.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

The Sun’s insider told them of the Roloff family feud, “Tori and Audrey always got along with each other, but Zach and Jeremy got into a huge argument one day and everything changed.”

Apparently, the argument lasted for weeks between Zach and his brother Jeremy, and Zach said he felt unsupported and disrespected.

“It went on for weeks and the girls obviously took sides, they all stopped speaking to each other. The argument was about lack of respect. Zach felt he didn’t get enough support from Jeremy, but [Jeremy] didn’t agree,” the source said.

The source also revealed that the fight between Zach and Jeremy intensified, saying, “It exploded and there was a lot of mud-slinging, resulting in the two couples keeping their distance.”

Which brother is better equipped to run Roloff Farms?

Another reason the brothers started arguing concerned their family’s property, Roloff Farms. Matt Roloff, Jeremy and Zach’s dad, is looking to retire soon and discussed who would take over his role on the farm.

According to the source, Matt preferred that Jeremy take over his responsibilities, which led to further arguments between the twins.

A source previously told The Sun that Matt would rather Jeremy be involved on the farm because “he gets the business a little more.”

The insider added that although Jeremy and Zach have since made up, their wives Audrey and Tori have been slower to make up and says the ladies are “slowly building bridges.”

LPBW fans think Tori is struggling with Audrey’s pregnancy news

Tori raised some eyebrows when she didn’t comment on Jeremy and Audrey’s news that they were expecting their third baby this November. When Zach and Tori were asked about Jeremy and Audrey’s news later in an interview, Zach did all the talking and Tori deflected the conversation.

Some LPBW fans speculate that Tori is having trouble accepting that Audrey is pregnant. Tori and Zach lost their third pregnancy in March, just three months before Audrey became pregnant again. In addition to Audrey and Jeremy’s baby due in November, Jacob Roloff and his wife Isabel are expecting a baby boy in December, making for six grandchildren in the Roloff family, come wintertime.

Not only did Tori snub Audrey’s pregnancy announcement but she also skipped out on Audrey’s 30th birthday bash. Zach couldn’t attend because he was with Matt in California, visiting with Matt’s parents, Ron and Peggy, who recently suffered some major health challenges.

Audrey and Jeremy quit filming for LPBW in 2018 to focus on other projects. Tori and Zach, along with their kids Jackson and Lilah, still film for the long-running series.

Little People, Big World airs on Tuesdays at 9/8c on TLC and Discovery+.