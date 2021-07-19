LPBW: Matt Roloff gives update on his parents, reveals who made a surprise visit to California

Matt Roloff was joined by two family members visiting his parents in California. Pic credit: TLC

Matt Roloff of Little People, Big World wanted his fans to know that his parents are doing well after making the trek to California to check on their wellbeing.

Matt was also surprised when two other Roloffs drove from Oregon to California to check up on his parents, Ron and Peggy, AKA Papa and Hunny.

Over the weekend, Matt asked his followers for “prayers for miracles” after revealing that Ron and Peggy were suffering from some medical issues — Ron is battling blood cancer and Peggy recently suffered a bad fall.

LPBW star Matt Roloff reported that his parents were doing well

However, Matt was happy to report a day after arriving in California, that his parents were doing well, and said he believes that everyone’s prayers played had a “positive impact” on his parents’ health conditions.

Matt also revealed that he was pleasantly surprised to be joined by two other members of the Roloff family — Matt and Amy’s son, Zach, and his son, Jackson, made the 12-hour one-way drive from Oregon to California to see Papa and Hunny.

In a post on Instagram, Matt included several pics of himself, his parents, Zach and Jackson, and a friend who goes by the name of Cowboy Bob.

Matt told his followers, “Thank you to all of you that wished my folks Well … I really beleive our collective prayers are having a positive impact.. my dads first treatment went very well. My mom was up and about looking wonderful and In high spirits[.]”

Matt was surprised by a visit from Zach and Jackson in California

“[A]fter a short rough reaction to the first treatment my tough dad papa was his old self eager to be the host and make everyone feel comfortable … we had to keep pushing him to sit down and take it easy.. a surprise visit when @zroloff07 and Jackson showed up to throw their support behind papa and Huny as well. :)).”

“They drove the 12 hrs each way for a quick visit… while I was flying they were driving (having adventures along the way) .. and a huge thanks to my high school bestie Cowboy Bob for picking me up at the airport and being my shuttle driver and much more.. (wait until I share the mattress story) we had a great visit albeit a short one.”

With Matt announcing that Zach was in California with him, it makes sense why Zach was a no-show at his sister-in-law Audrey’s 30th birthday celebration this weekend.

“[M]y folks looked great .. [Hunny] will continue her therapy to get full movement back and papa will continue weekly treatments for the next several months but his “numbers” are already looking better even after just the first dose.”

“I’m confident it’s thanks to everyone of You for all your prayers and #lovelove ! Now it [is] time for me to get back to work in Oregon and let my folks finish a quieter and more peaceful recovery. :)). Thanks to All. …even those of you that are not always so nice. Lol,” Matt concluded.

Will Matt get the barn completed for Amy now that he’s back home?

Matt’s post comes on the heels of his announcement that the barn he began constructing on the farm is actually intended for Amy and Chris to use at their wedding next month.

Besides erecting the new barn, which Matt hopes will be completed before Amy’s August 28 nuptials, Matt recently started the first steps of building his dream home. Matt revealed that he was working on the layout and recently let his grandkids stamp their names in the concrete of its foundation.

There is a lot for the Roloffs to look forward to still this year, most notably the newest Roloff grandchild due in November, and Amy marrying her fiance Chris in August.

Little People, Big World airs on Tuesdays at 9/8c on TLC and Discovery Plus.