Matt Roloff reveals he’s working on the layout for his dream home on the farm

Little People, Big World star Matt Roloff shared that he has taken the first step in building his dream home on the farm.

Matt first revealed his desire to build his dream home on Roloff Farms last year.

Earlier this year, Matt revealed that he was ready to tackle his next big project. His plans included renovating the farmhouse into a modern and rustic home.

Matt announced that he was figuring out the layout for his new home

“Figuring out the exact layout of my new house! Not as easy as you might think… have one shot at exact positioning and layout. But [I’m] ready !” Matt captioned a post on Instagram.

He also included a pic showing his property, and two men setting up the materials for his layout.

Matt currently lives in the double-wide on the farm. After he and Amy divorced, he moved out of the farmhouse, while she remained there.

Eventually, Amy decided to leave the farm behind, including the farmhouse, after 30 years of memories on Roloff Farms.

Amy purchased her own home and her fiance, Chris recently moved in on this season on LPBW, after giving Amy an ultimatum about her clutter.

Matt’s girlfriend Caryn found a dream home of her own

In this week’s episode of LPBW, viewers watched as Matt’s girlfriend Caryn found her very own dream home.

Caryn explained that she didn’t want to wait for the time it will take for Matt’s dream home to be ready. Therefore, she searched and found her own dream home in the meantime.

Matt gave Caryn his stamp of approval, although he wasn’t thrilled about her new home’s multiple staircases.

Would Matt’s dream home affect Amy and Chris’ wedding?

One concern about Matt’s new home build is how the construction might affect Amy’s wedding if she decides to get married on the farm.

It looks like Matt is only in the beginning stages of planning. And he would only have to hold off with construction for another two months before Amy’s nuptials.

A source close to the Roloff family reported that Amy and Chris have decided to take Matt up on his offer and get hitched on the farm.

Even if construction doesn’t get in the way of Amy’s wedding on the farm, her BFF Lisa seems to think that Matt would do something to ruin her special day.

Matt has been living his best life lately. Over the weekend, Matt and Caryn stayed busy with friends, family and work on the farm, and even got to spend time with Matt’s daughter, Molly.

