LPBW: Matt Roloff asks fans for ‘prayers for miracles’ as his parents suffer ‘serious medical challenges’

Little People, Big World patriarch Matt Roloff is asking his fans for “prayers for miracles and speedy recoveries” as his parents face health challenges.

Matt Roloff shared an emotional plea with his followers over the weekend and admitted to the “scary moment” when he realized his parents need prayers for their declining health.

Ron and Peggy Roloff, who are both of average height, have been featured on LPBW during several episodes over the years, and viewers fell in love with their good-natured spirits.

In addition to their son Matt, Ron and Peggy have another son, Sam, who was also born with diastrophic dysplasia, the same type of dwarfism with which Matt was born.

Matt Roloff revealed his parents are facing ‘serious medical challenges’

Matt disclosed that his mom, Peggy, recently suffered a bad fall and his dad, Ron, has been diagnosed with chronic lymphocytic leukemia, or CLL, a type of cancer in the blood.

In Matt’s post, he included a pic of himself and his girlfriend, Caryn Chandler, standing outside with Ron and Peggy.

Matt told his followers, “It’s truly a scary moment in life when you find out your parents are needing all the prayers they deserve… my mom just 79yr ((Huny) and my dad 82 yrs (papa) are going thru some serious medical challenges,.. mom needs more physical therapy after a bad fall. And dads needs serious chemo treatment for CLL blood cancer.”

“Please wish them both speedy [recoveries] and lots of prayers for the Lords healing hand to touch them and continue to keep their unbelievable grace and unshakable spirts alive and well… they will endure! I’ll be leaving in the early morning to go down to Northern California to visit and check Up on their needs this weekend,” Matt continued.

The LPBW patriarch is requesting his fans’ prayers ‘for miracles’

Matt concluded, “Roloff family is humbly requesting your prayers for miracles and speedy [recoveries]…. We all have a lot more living to do. Gotta get my folks down to warm sunny Arizona so they can spend more years playing in the pool. Blessings to you all and I love you mom & dad[.]”

Matt received an outpouring of support from his fans, who sent well wishes and prayers to Ron and Peggy.

Matt, who recently began building his dream home, mentioned getting his parents to Arizona, where he and Caryn often spend a lot of their time when they aren’t running Roloff Farms.

Caryn shared that she and Matt were headed to Arizona just last month, as they wrapped up filming Season 22 of LPBW.

According to Caryn, she and Matt try to get to Arizona quite often, telling her fans, “On average, we try to get there every other month.”

Matt certainly has plenty on his plate lately, between balancing his parents’ health challenges, his ongoing projects on the farm, and maintaining relationships with Caryn, the kids and grandkids, and Amy and Chris. Certainly, fans of LPBW are wishing Ron and Peggy speedy recoveries.

Little People, Big World airs on Tuesdays at 9/8c on TLC and Discovery Plus.