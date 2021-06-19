LPBW: Caryn Chandler is headed to Arizona with Matt Roloff as filming wraps for Season 22

Caryn Chandler and Matt Roloff of LPBW are off to Arizona now that filming has wrapped for Season 22 Pic credit: TLC

Caryn Chandler and her boyfriend Matt Roloff have wrapped filming for Season 22 of Little People, Big World and now the couple is headed to their favorite vacation spot, Arizona.

Season 22 of LPBW premiered in May, and with eight episodes already aired, it looks like there’s a lot more footage in store for viewers.

So far this season, audiences have watched the Roloffs navigate pumpkin season during the pandemic, Amy and Chris have continued to plan their wedding, and Zach and Tori dealt with some medical issues between Jackson and Lilah.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Caryn and Matt are headed to Arizona after wrapping Season 22

Now, Caryn has shared with her followers that filming has ended for this season, and she and Matt are ready for some hot weather.

The 53-year-old LPBW star took to her Instagram account to share a selfie of herself and Matt in the barn at the farm, one of their backdrops for filming interviews on the show.

Caryn smiled for the camera, looking lovely in a dark coral top and pearl necklace, seated next to Matt, who smiled big for the camera in one of his signature plaid button-down shirts, and sporting some gray stubble.

She captioned her post, “And…… that’s a filming wrap for this season. 🎬 I feel Arizona calling our names. Thank you for tuning in and letting us be a little part of your life. (More LPBW episodes dropping every Tuesday). Love to you all.”

Caryn and Matt, who spent some time with Matt’s daughter Molly last weekend, are avid travelers. The couple frequents Surprise, Arizona, where they own a vacation home that once belonged to Caryn’s parents. Last month, the couple was in Cabo, Mexico for a sunny getaway.

Caryn interacted with some of her followers

One fan brought up Caryn’s faux pas when she accidentally referred to herself as being married to Matt in an episode this season.

During an interview, Caryn told cameras, “I’m married to the guy that owns a pumpkin patch. How could I not be into it? So…,” before pausing and catching what she said and correcting it.

“I’m not married. Did I say married? I feel like I’m married to the guy with a pumpkin patch. Good God,” Caryn said with a laugh.

One of Caryn’s followers joked about being married to Matt and Caryn replied Pic credit: @carynchandler1/Instagram

Caryn’s follower commented on her post, “Loved your oops moment about you two being married! Hope it happens! ❤”

Caryn simply responded with three emojis, “😂😂😂”

Hopefully Caryn and Matt are ready for the Arizona heat

Another one of Caryn’s followers pointed out that Arizona’s heat is tough to handle this time of year.

Caryn’s followers made sure to remind her how hot it is in Arizona this time of year Pic credit: @carynchandler1/Instagram

“ya you ready for 114 degrees here in AZ???? 🔥” they commented on her post.

Caryn replied, “um no. Please talk with Mother Nature before we get there 🤦‍♀️”

Little People, Big World airs on Tuesdays at 9/8c on TLC and Discovery Plus.