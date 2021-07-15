LPBW fans weigh in on Matt Roloff’s friendship with Amy Roloff’s fiancé Chris Marek

LPBW fans commented on Matt Roloff’s friendship with Amy’s fiancé Chris Pic credit: TLC

Fans of Little People, Big World have mixed feelings about Matt Roloff’s newfound friendship with his ex-wife Amy Roloff’s fiancé, Chris Marek.

Amy Roloff is in the middle of a friendship she never envisioned — her ex-husband, Matt Roloff, and her fiancé, Chris Marek have practically become “best buds,” as she jokingly refers to them.

Matt and Amy divorced in 2016 after nearly 30 years of marriage and never really mended their rocky relationship.

Amy and Matt frequently bickered on LPBW, even before their divorce, and even though they’ve both moved on romantically, the former couple can’t quite seem to get along.

Amy and Matt Roloff don’t get along but Chris and Matt do

Chris gets along just fine with Matt. In fact, the two call and text each other without Amy’s knowledge. But being on friendly terms and hanging out with Matt is “too close for comfort” for Amy.

Fans of LPBW weighed in on the newly formed friendship between Matt and Chris, and not all of them agreed on whether or not it was healthy.

LPBW fans discussed Matt and Chris’s blossoming friendship

One LPBW fan took to Reddit to discuss the topic in a thread titled, “I [don’t] like Chris and Matt’s friendship. It’s just weird…”

One LPBW fan thinks it’s a good thing that Chris gets along with Matt Pic credit: @swiftdickens/Reddit

Another Reddit user commented on the post and felt that Chris getting along with Matt was a good thing.

They wrote, “It’s fine. Would you rather have Chris be a petty [b***h] and act like Amy? I think it’s great that he is kind to everyone. Matt did nothing wrong to Chris so why should he be a jerk to him?”

Does Chris “suck up” to Matt Roloff? One LPBW fan thought so. Pic credit: @zombiecatwoman/@DoggoLovesSnow/Reddit

Yet another fan of the show felt that Chris “sucks up” to Matt and felt that instead, he should be putting Amy’s feelings first since she’s not okay with their friendship.

Is Chris’s friendship with Matt ‘disrespectful’ to Amy?

“Chris is always sucking up to Matt, it’s gross. His first priority should be his fiancé, not some boy’s club with her ex who cheated on her. It’s so disrespectful to Amy, who will put up with it but become increasingly resentful. Red flags all around,” said another LPBW fan on the Reddit thread.

Another LPBW felt that Chris should respect Amy’s wishes and not be so chummy with Matt Pic credit: @Subterranean44/@gatekeeper/Reddit

One fan of LPBW commented on the thread and said that Chris should respect what Amy wants. At the same time, they felt that Amy needed to be more succinct about telling Chris what she expects.

“It’s great if [they’re] friendly, but Chris should respect Amy’s opinion on this too. She also needs to be more clear with him on what boundaries she needs. When he has tried to talk to her about it there is a lot of shrugging and “I guess” – I wouldn’t care if my husband was friends with my ex (that’s his problem! Lol) but I would expect that if I said “I’m uncomfortable with that” he would let the friendship go,” the fan wrote.

Amy is still on guard about Chris and Matt’s friendship

Earlier this season, viewers watched as Amy was concerned about communicating with Matt as she planned the wedding on the farm. To ease her apprehensions, Chris offered to handle all communication with Matt.

Amy told Chris, “What are you gonna get yourself into? I mean, it’s okay to talk to him and all that, don’t become best friends.”

Amy continued to have apprehensions about Chris forming a friendship with Matt, but Chris felt that Amy should be glad that they were friendly with each other rather than enemies.

Chris confessed, “I would hope that she would be glad that we’re closer friends than we are closer enemies.”

Little People, Big World airs on Tuesdays at 9/8c on TLC and Discovery Plus.