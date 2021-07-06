LPBW spoilers: Amy Roloff is still ‘on guard’ about her fiance Chris becoming friends with Matt Roloff

On tonight’s episode of Little People, Big World, Amy Roloff is still a bit leery about her fiance Chris becoming friends with her ex Matt. Pic credit: TLC

On tonight’s episode of Little People, Big World, Amy Roloff proved that she still is struggling with the fact that her fiance Chris is becoming friends with her ex-husband, Matt Roloff.

Amy and Chris finally decided upon Roloff Farms as their wedding venue, as viewers discovered this season.

Amy and Chris headed over to the farm to talk to Matt about their final plans in tonight’s episode.

Amy and Chris discussed their visit with Matt

After their visit to the farm, Amy and Chris started a puzzle together and began talking about their visit with Matt, which went surprisingly well, without a hitch.

“So, how’d you think the thing went with Matt, now that you’re best friends?” Amy sarcastically asked Chris.

Chris laughed and Amy continued to tell him, “I mean, golly, I wish I got a new best friend!”

“Well, maybe you just need to be friendlier,” Chris joked.

Amy is still uncomfortable with Chris’s interactions with Matt

For their dual interview, Amy told the cameras of their meeting with Matt, “It was very enjoyable to be on the farm, talking about our wedding with my ex. And finding all those details, but I just thought Chris might have been… he’s so… I forget how easy Chris is with people.”

“I’m glad that we get along so well. I’m sorry it bothers you,” Chris told Amy.

Back in their interview spot, Chris pointed towards Amy and confessed to the cameras, “I would hope that she would be glad that we’re closer friends than we are closer enemies,” while Amy rolled her eyes and looked around the room.

Chris continued, “You know, I mean I’m trying to be conscious of, um, Amy’s feelings on that, but, yeah, it is a little fun,” he joked.

Back at the table working on their puzzle, Amy told Chris, “Just don’t be having guy coffee chit chats.”

Chris admitted to Amy that he texts Matt

Chris revealed to Amy, “Well, full disclosure — um, we do text message each other sometimes,” as Amy had a surprised look on her face.

Chris admitted that his text exchanges with Matt were limited to “stocks stuff,” but Amy still wasn’t sold that it was a great idea.

Amy, who felt Chris “didn’t get it” when it comes to wedding planning, told Chris, “Well, I don’t know, I’m just saying just don’t get too cozy.”

Amy admitted she’s still ‘on guard’ about Matt and Chris’s relationship

“You know, ever since I did leave the farm, there’s a side of me, because of the past, it’s like I’m just a little bit on guard,” Amy confessed during her and Chris’s confessional.

Amy added, “But I do think that Matt and I are able to be still respectful, with the understanding that I’m the mom, I’m the grandmother, he’s the dad, he’s the grandfather, and I think we’ll just be fine, you know, regarding the wedding.”

On last week’s episode, Amy expressed her apprehension about Chris and Matt becoming good friends. It’s understandable that Amy would feel uncomfortable with her fiance and her ex-husband being close.

But Chris made a lot of sense when he told Amy that it’s probably better that he and Matt are better friends than they are enemies.

Fans of the show can tune in tonight to see what other Roloff family drama unfolds in this week’s episode of LPBW.

Little People, Big World airs on Tuesday nights at 9/8c on TLC and Discovery Plus.