LPBW spoilers: Amy Roloff is ‘bothered’ that Chris and Matt might become BFFs

Amy Roloff is “bothered” by the fact that Chris is spending so much time with her ex, Matt Roloff. Pic credit: TLC

On tonight’s episode of Little People, Big World, Amy Roloff felt “bothered” that her fiance, Chris Marek, is spending so much time with her ex-husband, Matt Roloff.

Chris has officially moved in with Amy (along with his pet fish, Henry, of course) and the couple sat down to talk about wedding planning.

While talking about getting married on the farm, which the couple revealed during last week’s episode, the topic of Matt inevitably came up in their discussion.

When Amy worried about dealing with Matt, Chris offered to do it for her

Amy was concerned about having to deal with Matt while planning their wedding on the farm, and Chris offered to handle all communication with Matt to take some stress off Amy.

“What are you gonna get yourself into? I mean, it’s okay to talk to him and all that, don’t become best friends,” Amy told Chris after his offer to deal with Matt exclusively.

“I mean, you know, best friends is kind of strong, but… would it bother you if we became friends?” Chris asked Amy.

Amy said Chris and Matt being friends is ‘very weird and strange’ to her

Amy hesitated before answering, “A little bit, yeah.” She continued, “That just feels very weird and strange to me. I hope that doesn’t happen.”

Chris didn’t necessarily agree with Amy about him having a friendly relationship with Matt. In fact, he told Amy that he wouldn’t be bothered if Amy chose to be friendly with any of Chris’s exes.

Chris also revealed to Amy that he was friends with “pretty much” all of his exes, which she found “weird.” Chris was curious as to why Amy had such a problem with either of them having relationships with their exes.

Amy and Chris disagreed over being friends with exes

“Maybe it’s too many movies that I see or something like that. A lot of relationships, when they end, there’s hurt. And why would you wanna stay friends with someone where you had that kind of personal connection, and it didn’t end well? But I don’t know, you’re still friends?” Amy asked during her and Chris’ interview.

Chris didn’t see the issue with remaining friends with exes, but Amy tried to explain her view to her fiance. “Well, I think being married to someone for, you know, almost 30 years, and having so much history with them, to me, it’s just, I — it’s not as easy for me to go, ‘Okay, yeah, things are great! Oh yeah, no problem!’ Yeah. No,” Amy told Chris.

This wasn’t the first time Chris and Amy disagreed over some major topics — Chris thought Amy needed to clear out more space for him, and initially Amy wasn’t thrilled about the idea of getting married on the farm, although Chris was fully on board with the idea.

Amy wants to keep her chapters with Matt closed

Amy explained to the camera why she thought Chris didn’t understand her reason for being so conflicted. “Sometimes when you close a chapter, it’s like, ‘Why do you go back to it and flip through some of the pages and rewrite it?'” Amy said during her solo interview.

She told Chris, “I mean, I don’t want you to feel like you gotta check in with me, but I definitely don’t want, um, you to be talking to him so much.”

Amy still struggles with dealing with her ex, Matt, but Chris seems to enjoy Matt’s company and the two get along. So the big question is: will everyone behave themselves for Amy and Chris’s wedding on the farm in just two months?

Little People, Big World airs on Tuesday nights at 9/8c on TLC and Discovery Plus.