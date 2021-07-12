LPBW: Caryn Chandler says ‘if she ever gets married again,’ she’d like it to be to Matt Roloff

Caryn Chandler of LPBW said “if and when” she gets married again, she would “love for it to be with” Matt. Pic credit: TLC

Caryn Chandler of Little People, Big World opened up about whether or not she and boyfriend Matt Roloff are getting married.

Caryn and Matt often get asked about their relationship, particularly if and when they plan on getting married.

Together since 2017, Matt and Caryn have been each other’s steady companions and avid travel partners.

Caryn and Matt often visit Arizona, where they share a vacation home when they aren’t busy spending time with their kids and grandkids, or with projects around Roloff Farms.

Caryn opened up about her plans to marry Matt

Matt Roloff’s girlfriend of four years opened up about their relationship and answered some fan questions over the weekend.

Caryn told her followers, “I’ve been getting lots of dm’s & Questions lately and can’t get to them all so … Doing a Q&A tomorrow !!”

Caryn followed through with her promise and answered several questions from her followers on Instagram.

Of course, one of the burning questions that came from a fan asked, “When are you and Matt getting married? You make a fantastic couple and I love watching you.”

Caryn thanked her fan for the kind words and told her followers that she’s not exactly set on getting married again. Caryn was married to her ex, Joseph Chandler, for nearly 20 years before divorcing in 2012.

Caryn answered a fan Q&A. Pic credit: @carynchandler1/Instagram

Caryn also has two adult children, Brittany, 25, and Connor, 22. Caryn will become a grandmother for the first time, as her son, Connor, and his girlfriend, Ashlee, are expecting a baby boy in September.

Caryn revealed she would ‘love for’ her next husband to be Matt

“So sweet ! We talk about it often. If and when I do get married again, I’d love for it to be to him.”

When it comes to her relationship with Matt, fans were curious about what Caryn loves most about her longtime boyfriend.

Caryn told her followers of Matt, “He is confident and kind, and cracks me up. I guess I like just about everything about him :)”

Caryn talked about visiting Arizona and what she does in her free time. Pic credit: @carynchandler1/Instagram

Caryn and Matt visit Arizona often

“What’s your favorite thing to do in your free time?” asked another of Caryn’s followers.

Caryn answered, “When Matt and I are in AZ, we like to play bingo! I also like to run, relax at the pool, and catch up with my kids. 💗”

As fans of the show and Caryn and Matt’s followers on social media know, the couple frequents Arizona. One fan asked how long the couple stays in Arizona during the year.

“On average, we try to get there every other month. Go @suns ! 🏀” Caryn answered, while showing her loyalty towards Arizona’s NBA team, the Phoenix Suns.

Caryn shared that she and Matt were in Arizona again last month, after wrapping filming for Season 22 of LPBW.

Caryn and Matt have already sparked engagement and marriage rumors

Matt responded to a fan earlier this year who asked whether or not he had proposed to Caryn. By the sounds of Matt’s reply, it seemed as though he may have already popped the question to Caryn.

When one of Matt’s followers commented on one of his posts and told him, “Marry that woman!” Matt replied, “Maybe I will !! You’ll have to wait and see. :))”

Fans of LPBW have speculated that Matt and Caryn already tied the knot after Caryn accidentally referred to Matt as her husband during an interview on the show.

Caryn told cameras, “I’m married to the guy that owns a pumpkin patch. How could I not be into it?” before pausing to correct herself and saying, “I’m not married. Did I say married? I feel like I’m married to the guy with a pumpkin patch. Good God!”

LPBW fans can keep up with Caryn and Matt, as well as the rest of the Roloffs, every Tuesday night on TLC.

Little People, Big World airs on Tuesdays at 9/8c on TLC and Discovery Plus.