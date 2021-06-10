Are Matt Roloff and Caryn Chandler already married? LPBW fans think so

Are Caryn Chandler and Matt Roloff of LPBW already married? Pic credit: TLC

Matt Roloff and longtime girlfriend Caryn Chandler of Little People, Big World have fans of the show thinking they’re already married.

The couple first met when Caryn was the operations manager during pumpkin season on the farm where she served her role for over a decade.

Rumors have been flying about Matt and Caryn’s relationship since the start

Rumors circulated that an extra-marital relationship was going on between Caryn and Matt after his ex, Amy Roloff published an autobiography.

In her book, Amy revealed that there was some inappropriate behavior happening between Matt and Caryn but never explicitly stated that they were having an affair.

A lot of fans of the show haven’t exactly been supportive of their relationship since the rumors, but the two have held steady for four years since they first went public with their romance.

Many other fans feel that Caryn is a gold digger, and is only with Matt for the farm, which brings fame and money. Caryn addressed being called a gold digger on an earlier episode this season.

There is still a population of fans who have rooted for Matt and Caryn’s relationship to last, and they seem to think that the couple is doing just fine.

Did Matt and Caryn secretly wed?

In fact, some fans are wondering if avid travelers Matt and Caryn have already tied the knot and kept it a secret from the public.

In a clip from this week’s episode, shared by TLC on their Instagram page, the scene played when Caryn accidentally referred to Matt as her husband.

During a joint interview, Caryn was talking about the farm when she told cameras, “I’m married to the guy that owns a pumpkin patch. How could I not be into it? So…”

She paused for a few seconds before correcting herself. “I’m not married. Did I say married? I feel like I’m married to the guy with a pumpkin patch. Good God,” Caryn said with a laugh.

Matt may have thrown a hint that they’re at least engaged with his comment to Caryn.

“You’re almost married to a guy with the pumpkin patch, is the way I could put it,” Matt told the cameras.

LPBW fans were curious about Matt and Caryn’s official relationship status

Fans of the show couldn’t help but wonder if they’re engaged or married already, and commented on the post.

One LPBW fan seemed to be getting hints that Matt and Caryn might be Mr. and Mrs. Roloff, but wasn’t exactly sure.

“Who thinks that they are married already? I am not even sure what to think!” the fan wrote.

“🤔🤔maybe y’all are married and it’s a secret and [Caryn] accidentally let the cat out of the bag, just saying,” wrote another fan of the show.

Another LPBW fan thought the couple might have gotten hitched privately. “Lol ,did they get married without telling the [viewers]” another fan asked.

Are Matt and Caryn at least engaged already?

Matt sparked rumors that the couple was engaged earlier this year when he replied to a fan’s comment on one of his posts on Instagram.

A fan commented, “Marry that woman!”

Matt’s response was, “Maybe I will !! You’ll have to wait and see. :))”

Little People, Big World airs on Tuesdays at 9/8c on TLC and Discovery Plus.