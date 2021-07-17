LPBW: Matt Roloff clarifies the barn he’s building on the farm is for Amy and Chris to use at their wedding

Matt Roloff clarified the construction happening on the farm is actually for Amy. Pic credit: TLC

Little People, Big World star Matt Roloff cleared up some confusion about a barn he’s building on the farm.

Matt received criticism when he revealed that he started construction on a barn at Roloff Farms, just one month ahead of his ex, Amy’s wedding.

Amy was concerned this season on LPBW that Matt might have projects going on that could interfere with her and Chris’s August wedding.

Matt promised Amy and Chris that he wouldn’t interfere with the wedding and would wrap up any ongoing projects in time for his ex’s nuptials.

Matt seemingly went against his word and took the first steps in making his dream home a reality and laid the foundation, allowing his grandchildren to stamp their handprints in the concrete.

Matt Roloff is headed to California to be with his parents

Matt announced earlier that he was headed to California this weekend to be with his parents amid their declining health. Shortly after his post about his parents, Matt took to Instagram again.

This time, Matt shared that the barn construction was being put on hold while he traveled to be with his parents, Ron and Peggy.

Matt included a pic of the barn, which looked to be about halfway through construction, along with a selfie from his seat on the plane, sporting a Roloff Farms face mask.

Matt Roloff told LPBW fans the new barn is for Amy and Chris’s wedding

“Putting a brief pause on this.. to do this…. And check up on papa n huny … Still thinking we can get this structure completed in time for Amy and Chris to use at their big upcoming wedding… I have the very best possible crew working on it,” Matt told his followers.

Matt concluded, “But taking tome [sic] to check on folks resets all priorities! Thank you for your love , support and continued prayers … up up and away!”

Several of Matt’s followers applauded him for doing such a nice thing for his ex, Amy.

Matt’s fans appreciated him being considerate of Amy

“That is cool that you are doing things still taking Amy into consideration. I wish she could stop being so bitter about things. It’s unbecoming lol,” commented one of Matt’s followers.

One of Matt’s fans applauded him for being considerate of Amy. Pic credit: @mattroloff/Instagram

“Matt, how you are handling the ex wife situation is really amazing and you have a great heart. I think you are and [sic] amazing person,” said another one of Matt’s fans.

Another one of Matt’s fans commended how he is handling the situation with Amy. Pic credit: @mattroloff/Instagram

Are things actually going well between Matt and Amy?

Although things seem to be going smoothly between Matt and Amy, as seen in last week’s episode, Matt warned of trouble to come, “No fireworks yet, but knowing Amy and me, there’s an explosion ahead — something is going to go ‘Kaboom!”

Although Amy and Matt have improved their relationship as exes, Amy admitted their relationship is “nowhere near that kind of relationship that I would want my ex at my wedding.”

Little People, Big World airs on Tuesday nights at 9/8c on TLC and Discovery Plus.