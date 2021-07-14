LPBW: Matt Roloff starts construction on the farm, fans criticize him for building before Amy’s wedding

Matt Roloff angered some of his followers when he shared video of a barn he’s building, one month before Amy’s wedding. Pic credit: TLC

Matt Roloff of Little People, Big World has ruffled some feathers among his followers after he shared a video of a new barn going up on the farm, just a month ahead of his ex, Amy Roloff’s wedding.

This season on LPBW, viewers have kept up with Amy Roloff’s wedding planning for her upcoming nuptials to fiance, Chris Marek.

Amy Roloff and Chris’s wedding has become a major storyline on LPBW

Amy and Chris decided to get married on Roloff Farms after Matt offered it when the couple was having trouble securing a venue.

In an earlier episode this season on LPBW, Amy and Chris met up with Matt at his barn to talk about their wedding plans.

Amy wanted to make sure that Matt would have the farm available and ready for Saturday, August 28, 2021, her and Chris’s chosen wedding date.

Matt previously promised Amy he wouldn’t have any projects going on during her wedding

Matt promised Amy that he wouldn’t have any major projects going on at the farm during her wedding, easing some of her apprehensions.

Given Matt and Amy’s tumultuous relationship since divorcing in 2016 after 30 years of marriage, Amy’s BFF, Lisa, was skeptical and thought that Matt might do something to ruin Amy and Chris’s big day.

Matt set off some of his followers and fans of LPBW when he shared a pic and video of his latest project: a new barn on the farm.

Matt’s post included a picture of a replica of a barn that is currently under construction, along with the caption, “Measure twice .. cut once! @rolofffarms #jacksonknows #andsoitbegins #buildingbarnsisfun”

Matt also included video footage of the construction, as he and his eldest grandchild, Jackson, joined him on one of his Kawasaki mules and drove around to see the foundation and the framing going up on the barn.

Matt asked Jackson, “What, do you have anything to say about that?” as Jackson showed off the tape measure he was holding, pretending that he was going to help Grandpa Matt with construction.

Matt’s followers weren’t thrilled about his project so close to Amy’s wedding

Matt’s followers mostly congratulated him on the design, but some couldn’t get over one fact: that Matt is erecting a building so close to Amy’s wedding, which he promised wouldn’t happen.

Matt didn’t seem too concerned that he lied about construction before Amy’s wedding. Pic credit: @mattroloff/Instagram

When one of Matt’s fans commented, “I thought no buildings were going up due to the upcoming wedding,” Matt unapologetically replied, “Whoops !”

Another one of Matt’s followers griped, “You told Amy you would not start this until after her wedding!!! This is just wrong Matt!!!”

“I have been asking the same question… I just don’t know why he could not hold off 2 more months,” wrote another fan who agreed with the comment.

Matt’s fans weren’t happy that he didn’t wait until after Amy’s wedding to start construction on a project. Pic credit: @mattroloff/Instagram

Will Matt’s projects be completed before August 28?

It’s possible that Matt’s barn construction is somewhere far from the wedding site, given there are 34 acres on Roloff Farms. It’s also a possibility that the barn will be completed before August 28.

Although Amy was understandably hesitant to marry on the farm, she and Chris finally decided that it was best. Matt was happy with Amy’s decision, too, and said, “Amy made it official that she’s gonna get married on the farm. I think that’s a good message to the family that Amy and I are still committed to the health of the whole family and the farm.”

Little People, Big World airs on Tuesdays at 9/8c on TLC and Discovery Plus.