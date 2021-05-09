LPBW: Do fans want Amy Roloff to get her own spinoff show? Here’s why it might work

Would fans be interested in Amy Roloff’s own spinoff show? Pic credit: TLC

Amy Roloff is the matriarch of the Roloff family on Little People, Big World, and now that her life has taken a different direction in recent years, it might be worth considering giving the star her own spinoff series.

Fans watched last season as Amy and her ex-husband, Matt, continued to bicker over business decisions on the farm. She felt pressured by Matt to move off of the farm and sell her portion to him.

Eventually, Amy decided to move out of the farmhouse where she and Matt raised their four kids and bought her own home about 15 minutes away from Roloff Farms, where she started the next chapter of her life with her fiancé, Chris Marek.

Amy is starting a new chapter in her life, getting married, running her businesses and adventuring with friends and family

Amy is getting married in August to her husband-to-be and they’ll be building their own new life together, separate from Matt, his girlfriend Caryn, and the farm.

When she’s not filming LPBW, Amy stays busy with her own business ventures, most notably Amy Roloff’s Little Kitchen. Amy has a passion for cooking and she sells recipes, fudge, and apparel on her business site.

In addition to her food and cooking business, Amy is also a motivational speaker, although COVID-19 has slowed down that side of the business lately.

Amy’s fiancé Chris is a motorcycle enthusiast, and when fans first met him on the show, he was whisking her away on the back of his bike, embarking on adventures, and earning a living as a real estate agent.

Chris and Amy’s personal and professional lives could make for a welcome addition to a spinoff show, and surely would add to the entertainment factor.

Little People, Big World has had long-running success

Little People, Big World has aired on TLC since 2006 and even broke a Guinness World Record for the most episodes of a family-focused reality television show, beating out both Keeping Up with the Kardashians and 19 Kids and Counting.

The cast has changed in recent years, however, with Amy and Matt’s son Jeremy and his wife Audrey leaving the show to pursue personal endeavors.

Jacob, the Roloffs’ youngest son, accused an executive producer of the show of molestation last year, and no longer films with the rest of his family. The Roloffs’ daughter, Molly, has married and moved out of state and therefore no longer appears on the show either.

Zach recently hinted that he and his wife Tori may buy out Amy’s portion of the farm and move there to raise their own family in the farmhouse. If that were to happen, Amy’s involvement at Roloff Farms would be even more limited than it already is.

Amy enjoys sharing her multi-faceted life with fans

Amy invented her own hashtag to document the newest chapter in her life, often using #storyofamyrandchrism and previously used the hashtag #amyssecondact after her divorce from Matt was finalized.

The 56-year-old mom of four also loves to travel and likes to share her adventures with followers, which often include her BFFs, Lisa and Deb, who recently accompanied Amy on her pre-bachelorette party at the La Quinta resort in Palm Springs, California.

As such a well-loved reality star with so many different facets to her life, it would make perfect sense to give Amy her own spinoff show.

In the meantime, fans can catch up with the Roloffs next week when the series returns for its 22nd season.

Little People, Big World returns to the air on Tuesday, May 11 at 9/8c on TLC.