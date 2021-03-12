LPBW: Find out why Amy Roloff was wearing a crown and holding a magic wand

Amy Roloff of Little People Big World. Pic credit: TLC

Amy Roloff of Little People Big World shared a new photo to her Instagram stories this week. In the pic, she was wearing a crown and holding a magic wand.

Her caption read, “I had so much fun being “Countessa” yesterday. Went to a preschool class to count with them to 100. It was 100 days of school. Woohoo! So much fun. Thank you teacher Lisa” with a smiling emoji.

Amy now offers speaking engagements at schools nationwide

Amy recently shared that fans can now request her presence at schools as a speaking engagement. She was overwhelmed by the responses she received for her to speak at schools across the nation.

She recently shared that she read at a school in Kentucky. She was featured in an article from Kentucky’s 14 News. The article published last week said, “Some Owensboro preschool students were surprised by a celebrity guest over Zoom on Thursday.”

“Little People, Big World” star Amy Roloff read one of her favorite books to students at Seven Hills Audubon Head Start. Roloff says she was happy to do this after school employee April Barker reached out to ask if she would be willing to read to the students. Barker told 14 News the school wanted to do something special with highlighting the importance of reading to children.”

“I’m just thrilled to be here and read a story to them,” Roloff said. “I wish I could be there. I would fly out and personally be there.”

Amy Roloff of LPBW on her IG stories. Pic credit: @amyjroloff/Instagram

Amy has always loved being around kids and is a former teacher

Amy is a former preschool teacher and just generally loves kids. She is a mom to four kids of her own, now adults, Jeremy, Zach, Molly and Jacob.

Viewers of the show watched Amy raise her kids with her caring and attentive nature. She helped coach some of her kids’ soccer teams and was frequently seen playing soccer on the family farm.

Amy is now a grandmother to four grandchildren, Jackson and Lilah from son Zach and his wife Tori, and Ember and Bode from son Jeremy and his wife Audrey.

Amy hasn’t let her small stature get in the way of her goals. After a dramatic divorce battle with ex-husband Matt Roloff, Amy has done well for herself in her solo ventures.

Amy is doing well for herself after her public divorce

In addition to public speaking, Amy also runs and operates her company, Amy Roloff’s Little Kitchen, which offers baked goods, fudge, recipe books, apparel, and much more. She also runs another website that offers fans the option to subscribe to her newsletter, purchase her books, review recipes, and schedule speaking engagements.

Amy is currently engaged to fiancée Chris Marek and fans of the show are eager to see when their wedding will take place this year.

Little People Big World is currently on hiatus.