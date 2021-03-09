Lists Recaps Reviews Interviews Explainers Stories
Amy Roloff launches mailing list, fans can now get updates on what’s happening on her website


Amy Roloff of Little People Big World
Amy Roloff of Little People Big World. Pic credit: TLC

Amy Roloff is a busy lady these days. In her most recent Instagram post, she shared with fans that she now has a mailing list they can join.

She explained how it works in her caption: “Have you subscribed to my mailing list yet? If you sign up you’ll get news and updates about me and the new things happening on my website.”

She continued listing the content of her newsletters, adding, “Info about new blog posts I write, the latest recipes I’ve come up with, or fun items in the shop will be delivered right to your inbox! It’s easy to sign up. Even I think so, and you know that technology is not always my friend. Just follow the link in my bio.”

In Amy’s bio, fans will find a form where they can leave their email address, name, and choose which of Amy’s publications interest them. She offers general updates as well as ones specifically tailored to Amy Roloff’s Little Kitchen.

Amy’s website offers a wide variety of fan favorites

Her website offers a variety of items to purchase, including face masks, fudge, tote bags, body scrubs, spa gift baskets, jewelry, copies of her books, stainless steel water bottles, apparel, and more.

Amy’s Instagram bio says, “Mom to 4 & G’ma to 4, Love to cook. Speaker- A.M.V.P., Author, motorcycle rides & road trips, LPBW 21st season, www.amyjroloff.com Thankful.”

Her four kids are Jeremy, Zach, Molly and Jacob, whom she shares with her ex-husband of 27 years, Matt Roloff.

Her four grandkids are Jackson, Ember, Lilah, and Bode. Amy’s son Zach and his wife Tori are parents to Jackson and Lilah. Amy’s son Jeremy and his wife Audrey are parents to Ember and Bode.

Amy’s passion for cooking turned into her passion project, Amy Roloff’s Little Kitchen. She is also a motivational speaker.

When not busy with her businesses, she enjoys spending time with fiancé Chris

Her bio also refers to motorcycle rides and road trips, which she frequently enjoys with her fiancé, Chris Marek. The couple is set to wed later this year, but have yet to officially announce a date. The pandemic forced the couple to postpone their original wedding plans.

After deciding to sell her share of Roloff Farms to ex-husband Matt, Amy purchased her first solo home in Hillsboro, Oregon, where she lives with her fiancé, Chris, who is a prominent real estate agent in the area.

Amy frequently shares her life’s personal and business adventures on social media. She has certainly established a stable life for herself moving into the next chapter of her life. Fans are awaiting official word on the return of Little People Big World this season.

Little People Big World is currently on hiatus.

