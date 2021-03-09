Amy Roloff is ‘blown away’ by LPBW fans’ huge response — Find out why so many reached out to her

Amy Roloff of Little People Big World. Pic credit: TLC

Amy Roloff shared her gratitude on Instagram’s stories on Monday. She thanked fans who reached out to her and requested that she read to their students.

Amy recently revealed that fans could now request her presence at speaking engagements, including reading to students, like she did recently in Kentucky.

Amy is a former preschool teacher and loves being around children. Amy said she received a “huge response” and was “blown away” by them.

Sign up for our newsletter!

One of the captions in her stories read, “I’m going to do my best to reach out to all of you. Unfortunately, I may not be able to.” She continued with another caption, “If I wasn’t able to reach out to you, I’m so sorry. Maybe I could over the summer or next school year.”

Amy wasn’t prepared for the overwhelming response

Amy explained that she didn’t think she would garner as much attention as she did, and was unprepared for the time commitment, adding to all the other things she does to stay busy.

Amy went on to say that she wishes she had thought of the idea of reading to students in classrooms earlier in the school year. She wished her followers a good rest of the year and told them to stay strong, saying “Y’all are the best.”

You can watch Amy’s stories here, here, here, and here.

Amy Roloff of LPBW on her Instagram stories. Pic credit: @amyjroloff/Instagram

Amy was genuinely thankful to her fans

Amy was truly appreciative and humbled in her speech. Amy has said in the past that she misses teaching and would love to do it again. In season four of LPBW, viewers got to see a glimpse of Amy as a teacher when she was planning preschool graduation for her students.

Amy is a busy woman when she’s not reading to students. She is a parent, grandparent, philanthropist, and business woman.

She earned a degree in Business from Central Michigan University. Amy operates her company, Amy Roloff’s Little Kitchen, has written an autobiography entitled A Little Me, in addition to two other books, Short and Simple Family Recipes and Little People Big Values: Lessons in Love.

Amy also founded the Amy Roloff Charity Foundation which focuses on helping at-risk youth and those with disabilities. She is a motivational speaker and and has been featured on The View, Jay Leno, Oprah, Good Morning America, Celebrity Buzz, Celebrity Chopped, and the Rachael Ray Show.

Amy and her ex-husband, Matt Roloff share four children together: twins Jeremy and Zach, daughter Molly and son Jacob. She also has four grandchildren: Jackson, Ember, Lilah, and Bode.

She recently sold her share of Roloff Farms and purchased her first solo home in Hillsboro, Oregon, where she lives with her fiancé, Chris Marek. Amy and Chris are set to wed this year after the pandemic forced them to reschedule their nuptials.

Little People Big World is currently on hiatus.