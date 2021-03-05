LPBW: Amy Roloff got to relive her teaching days today in Kentucky, offers a new service to fans

Amy Roloff of Little People Big World. Pic credit: TLC

Amy Roloff has been a busy lady lately, between recording cooking videos, sharing fun outings with loved ones, and now reliving her teaching days.

In a new Instagram story, Amy shared a selfie in her “Grandma Room” of her house. Cute finger paintings can be seen hanging on the wall behind her along with a ton of books on a bookshelf.

Amy shared her “Grandma” room with fans

She captioned the story, “I’m in the ‘grandma’ room in my house. I was thrilled to read to several preschool classes (3-5 year olds) in KY today. I love to read.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

She continued, “If you’d like me to read to your class, swipe up and email me.” The swipe up directs followers to Amy’s website, which includes links to her book, speaking engagements, recipes, fudge and baked goods, apparel, kitchen home and living, a blog, and more. She also runs another website, Amy Roloff’s Little Kitchen.

Fans can book a speaking engagement with Amy for any event; even to read to students like she did today in Kentucky.

Amy Roloff of Little People Big World. Pic credit: @amyjroloff/Instagram

Amy Roloff is a seasoned business woman

Amy is no stranger to business endeavors, having authored a book (A Little Me), running the Amy Roloff Charity Foundation, and co-owning part of Roloff Farms, as well as her businesses listed on her website.

Amy was married to fellow Little People Big World star, Matt Roloff for 30 years before they divorced in 2016. Amy and Matt share four adult children: twin sons Jeremy and Zach, daughter Molly, and son Jacob. They also share four grandchildren: Jackson, Ember, Lilah, and Bode.

Read More Matt Roloff reacts to LPBW critic who scolds him for letting Jackson scare the chickens

Amy and Matt’s twins are unique because Jeremy is of average size, and brother Zach is a little person like his parents. The odds of Amy and Matt having children with dwarfism like them was 50 percent with each pregnancy.

Amy’s type of dwarfism is called achondroplasia, whereas Matt was born with diastrophic dysplasia. Amy has been fortunate not to have had complications from her dwarfism. Her ex-husband, Matt was not as lucky. Matt underwent numerous surgeries as a child and now uses crutches and sometimes a motorized scooter for mobility.

Amy and Matt were often filmed arguing on the show about anything and everything. When their marriage finally came to an end, both of the Little People, Big World stars found love elsewhere. Matt began dating Caryn Chandler, a former Roloff Farms employee who was instrumental in making sure the farm’s pumpkin season ran smoothly.

Amy accused ex-husband, Matt of an affair with his current girlfriend

Amy wrote in her book that she believes Matt had an extra-marital affair with Caryn. Amy began branching out after her divorce from Matt and eventually met her fiancé, Chris Marek through mutual friends. The two adventure together frequently, often taking long trips on Chris’s motorcycle.

Amy decided to sell her half of the farm to Matt and bought her own home for the first time. Matt told a curious Instagram follower regarding the split of the farm assets, “I don’t own the whole thing. Amy and I still co-own the North side. (Original farm with big house). I only own the south parcel. Hope that helps. I know it’s confusing.”

Amy loves to share what’s happening in her life with her followers. She has been hinting lately at an impending wedding date, which was postponed due to the pandemic.

There hasn’t been official word yet as to when the series will return to the air, originally slated for later this year.

LPBW is currently on hiatus.