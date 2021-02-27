Jackson Roloff was busting all the moves to Blinding Lights on Friday night

Jackson Roloff, son of Zach and Tori Roloff, of Little People Big World. Pic credit: TLC

Tori Roloff of Little People Big World shared a cute video to her Instagram stories on Friday night of her son, Jackson, dancing exuberantly to The Weeknd’s song, Blinding Lights.

Tori captioned the first of two videos with “This evening’s entertainment.”

Jackson is seen in the Roloff’s family dining room, executing the choreography for The Blinding Lights Challenge nearly perfectly. The Blinding Lights Challenge rose to popularity last year as a group dance on Tik Tok.

In a second video slide, Tori captioned Jackson’s performance, “Brought to you by the one and only Jackson!”

A faint squeal can be heard from mom Tori as the toddler entertained his family.

Jackson Roloff danced to Blinding Lights by The Weeknd on Friday night. Pic credit: @toriroloff/Instagram

Jackson is the eldest child of Tori and Zach Roloff, of Little People Big World fame.

He shares his parents with younger sister, Lilah.

Jackson, or “J” as his family affectionately calls him, was born with achondroplasia, the same type of dwarfism his dad, Zach has.

The average height of an adult male with achondroplasia is 4 feet, 4 inches. Health problems commonly associated with achondroplasia include apnea, obesity, and recurrent ear infections. In childhood, individuals with the condition usually develop a pronounced and permanent sway of the lower back (lordosis) and bowed legs.

Another uncommon but serious complication of achondroplasia is hydrocephalus, which is a buildup of fluid in the brain in affected children that can lead to increased head size and related brain abnormalities.

So far, Jackson has had no health complications related to his dwarfism. He is an adventurous, spirited toddler.

Tori frequently shares her family’s events on social media for her followers.

She recently shared that Jackson attended his first day of preschool this week in an adorable post on Instagram, in which fans saw that Jackson wants to be a pilot when he grows up.

Tori, Zach, and their two kids also went on an RV adventure last week, which Tori was sure to share on social media.

Jackson’s grandparents are Matt and Amy Roloff, stars of Little People Big World. Jackson is often seen visiting with his grandparents on the show as well as on social media.

Jackson often visits the family farm, Roloff Farms, utilizing the family’s 36 acres, filled with fun activities such as pumpkin season in the fall, the farm’s biggest attraction.

After allegations were made by Jackson’s uncle, Jacob Roloff, that a Little People Big World executive producer molested him, fans of the show have speculated that the show has halted production.

Enthusiasts of Little People Big World are anxiously awaiting word from the network as to whether they can expect new episodes to air this year.

Little People Big World is currently on hiatus.