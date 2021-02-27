Amy Roloff shares post of her, grandson Jackson, and dog Felix enjoying an afternoon together

Amy Roloff of Little People Big World. Pic credit: TLC

Amy Roloff shared a sweet excerpt of her day on Instagram with a pic of her, grandson Jackson, and dog Felix.

Amy looks happy as she showed off a big smile. Jackson could be seen in the background sporting a Roloff Farms hoodie, and holding her dog, Felix’s leash.

She captioned the post, “Well I’m not sure if I’m glad spring is almost here and the snow is gone now. I had a great time talking a walk w/ Jackson in his neighborhood. He rode his scooter and loved walking Felix. Moments. Little or big I like when they happen or when I creat [sic] them. Love my grandson. We had a good tome “

Amy received lots of comments from her 1.3 million adoring fans, commenting on how cute Jackson is and what a lovely opportunity it was for her to spend one-on-one time with him during a lull in the winter weather.

The 56-year-old mom of four and grandma of four has taken to social media lately to share her life’s adventures.

This post comes three days after she shared pics of herself and fiancé, Chris, exploring the beaches of Oregon.

Jackson’s neighborhood in Portland is about 30 minutes from Amy’s house in Hillsboro

Amy purchased her house in 2019 after selling her portion of Roloff Farms. She lived in the farmhouse on Roloff Farms for 25 years, selling her 32-acre share to Matt for $975k.

Amy and Matt got divorced in 2016 after three decades of marriage. The divorce played out for cameras on their TLC hit show, Little People Big World.

She has since moved on and now shares her new life and home with her fiancé, Chris. Their relationship, and even engagement, have been featured on the show as well.

Amy shares four children with her ex-husband, Matt: twin sons Jeremy and Zach, daughter Molly, and youngest son Jacob.

Her four grandchildren are Jackson and Lilah, from son Zach and his wife Tori, and Ember and Bode, from son Jeremy and his wife, Audrey.

Amy cut ties from Roloff Farms and embarked on her own endeavors

Amy’s website showcases her business ventures. Amy loves to cook, as frequently shown on Little People Big World. So it’s no surprise she owns a business called Amy Roloff’s Little Kitchen.

Fans of the show Little People Big World are eagerly awaiting word about another season on TLC. Rumors have circulated that the show halted production because of a scandal involving youngest son Jacob and an executive producer.

Little People Big World is currently on hiatus.