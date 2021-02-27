Jacob Roloff’s wife Isabel posts sweet pics of him visiting with their nephew Bode

Isabel Sofia Rock of Little People Big World. Pic credit: @isabelsofiarock/Instagram

Isabel Rock shared a series of endearing photos of her husband, Jacob Roloff, with their nephew, Bode Roloff.

Following her vulnerable post about body image earlier this week, it was a lighthearted changeup to see a video of her and her husband visiting with family.

Isabel frequently shares inspirational posts on her Instagram account.

Her video included snippets of husband Jacob with their nephew, affectionately called “Bode Bear” on his lap.

The couple took a selfie with Bode in a mirror before the video ended.

Bode was quiet and observant and looked adorable on his uncle’s lap.

Isabel’s story on Instagram on Friday. Pic credit: @isabelsofiarock/Instagram

There has been a history of friction between Jacob and his sister-in-law

Some fans of Little People Big World have wondered about a tiff between Jacob and Isabel and Jeremy and Audrey Roloff.

There has been some back and forth between the couples, via social media.

Jacob and Isabel are more free-spirited, identifying as agnostic, whereas Jeremy and Audrey share more conservative, Christian views and values.

Heated remarks between Jacob and Audrey, specifically, ended in Jacob unfollowing Audrey on Instagram. It seems that the two have restored their relationship, given Jacob’s visit to see Bode.

Isabel’s husband was also at the center of alleged misconduct, claiming that an executive producer from Little People Big World molested him.

Jacob and his wife, Isabel, choose not to be filmed on the show. Jacob has been vocal in the past about his distaste for the show.

Jacob’s older brother, Jeremy and his wife, Audrey, no longer film for Little People Big World, either. They cited family and business reasons for leaving the TLC hit show.

Isabel authors a monthly newsletter, has a podcast, writes poetry and music, does yoga, does mentorship calls, is a photographer, and more.

Isabel and Jacob run their website together

She and Jacob also have a joint website, Rock and Roloff, where the couple showcases their writing, poetry, photography, and more.

Jacob is a published author, penning his book, Verbing, which is compiled into essay format.

Isabel met her husband, Jacob Roloff, when they were children attending school together.

Jacob proposed to Isabel on Christmas Day on a frozen pond in Iceland.

Many fans of the show Little People Big World are curious if the series will return for another season this year, amid Jacob’s molestation allegations. Mom Amy Roloff was supportive of her son when he came forth with the contention. No official word has been released yet about resuming the show.

Little People Big World is currently on hiatus.