LPBW: Amy Roloff and Chris Marek take a road trip to visit daughter Molly ahead of August wedding

Little People, Big World stars Amy Roloff and Chris Marek squeezed in one more trip ahead of their wedding next month.

Amy and Chris ventured on a three-day road trip from Hillsboro, Oregon to Spokane, Washington and then to Coeur d’Alene, Idaho.

Amy’s daughter, Molly, 27, and her husband, Joel, live in Washington state, and Chris’s family is from Idaho.

The soon-to-be-married couple loves to adventure together, and this last trip was no exception, as Amy shared with her followers.

Amy took to her Instagram account to share several pics from her and Chris’s trip. In one adorable selfie, Amy posed with her only daughter, Molly, for an outdoor snap, as the duo gave big smiles to the camera.

Amy posed with Chris in another pic in front of a waterfall feature, and Amy shared several more pics of herself, Chris, Molly, and their friends as they attended an outdoor concert.

Amy told her followers that she’s appreciative of the time she and Chris spent traveling together and it looked like a good time was had by all.

“This was an awesome 3 day road trip w/ Chris to Spokane and Coeur d’Alene. I love this man and so happy we enjoy taking these kinds of trips together. There’s definitely more to come. 🤗♥️.”

“Had a great time seeing my daughter Molly (and Joel, he was finishing up his MBA 🤗), saw Macey Gard Band play (amazing music) in CDA and met up with friends Lisa & Art Fletcher who were there too.”

“With wedding planning going on, this was a great short trip we needed. Wonderful time. Love you babe♥️,” Amy told her 1.3 million followers.

Amy recently returned from Michigan, where she was visiting with her dad last month and the rest of her family in her hometown.

Wedding planning has been a sore subject for Amy and Chris

Like Amy mentioned in her caption, she and Chris are still in the planning stages of their wedding. Even though their big day is just around the corner, there is still a lot they need to account for ahead of their nuptials on the farm.

As LPBW viewers saw this season, Amy and Chris have disagreed on a lot, including wedding planning. Chris didn’t see the need to rush plans, and felt as though he and Amy had more time than she believed they did. Amy said that Chris “doesn’t get it” when it comes to planning a wedding.

Things got stressful when Amy and Chris sat down to go over last-minute planning during last week’s episode. Amy admitted that the situation caused her to feel “shaken up.”

Amy decided on hand-painted rocks as wedding favors for her and Chris’s guests, but Chris wasn’t too keen on the idea. It seems as though LPBW fans weren’t too keen on the rocks, either, calling Amy “tacky” for her choice in wedding favors.

There’s a lot happening with the Roloff family of LPBW

As seen on a preview for this week’s episode of LPBW, Amy and Chris made a “big move” (according to Amy) when they bought their first pet together: a fish named King Henry V.

Amy and Chris’s next big move is now less than five weeks away: their wedding! There’s plenty of good news happening in the Roloff family lately, between Amy’s wedding, and the recent news that both Jeremy and Jacob Roloff and their wives are expecting children this fall.

There’s still plenty more LPBW entertainment to come this season, so fans can tune in Tuesday night for the latest.

Little People, Big World airs on Tuesdays at 9/8c on TLC and Discovery Plus.