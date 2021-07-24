LPBW fans call Amy Roloff ‘tacky’ for her choice of wedding favors

LPBW fans aren’t feeling Amy Roloff’s idea for wedding favors. Pic credit: TLC

On a recent episode of Little People, Big World, Amy Roloff revealed to her fiancé Chris Marek that she will be giving hand-painted rocks to their wedding guests, and fans of the show are calling her “tacky.”

Last week, LPBW fans watched as Amy and Chris disagreed on nearly everything when it came to tying up their wedding planning.

Things got so awkward and tense that Amy said she felt “shaken up a little bit” over the ordeal.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Chris Marek didn’t agree with Amy Roloff’s choice of wedding favors

During one scene in the episode, Amy informed Chris that the rocks she ordered came in and explained during her confessional why she chose rocks as a wedding favor for their guests.

“As a wedding favor type of gift, I thought it would be really cool to give all the guests a hand-painted rock,” Amy confessed, “I chose the rock thing because it seemed like almost every hike or every adventure or place that we went to, I always found a rock.”

“And so, I don’t know — rocks just seemed like a good thing. And hopefully our relationship is going to be rock solid,” Amy explained.

Amy was happy to share her news about using rocks as wedding favors until Chris offered to provide guests with his own, separate wedding favor.

Chris told Amy, “There’s nothing wrong with giving our guests something more than just a rock.”

Amy put her foot down, however, and wouldn’t budge. She was adamant that rocks would be their wedding favors and she forbade Chris from supplying his own favors.

LPBW fans call Amy ‘tacky’ for using rocks as wedding favors

Fans of LPBW spoke out about the scene and called Amy “tacky” for her choice of rocks as wedding favors.

On a Reddit thread aptly titled, “Amy rocks out,” fans of the show discussed Amy’s choice of wedding favors.

LPBW fans weren’t feeling Amy’s choice of wedding favors and called them “tacky.” Pic credit: u/honestypen/Reddit

“I remember seeing she had a huge rock collection so either she’s being cheap or just plain tacky,” wrote one LPBW fan of Amy’s choice of rocks as wedding favors.

Another fan of the show jokingly commented, “If I can’t eat it, I don’t want it,”

Another Reddit user concurred and commented, “Agreed. I don’t want your candles, rocks, engraved glasses, etc, etc, etc.”

LPBW fans mocked Amy Roloff for choosing rocks as wedding favors. Pic credit: u/honestypen/Reddit

Another Reddit user commented on the thread and noted that they wouldn’t be too thrilled about receiving a hand-painted rock as a wedding favor.

They wrote, “It’s the Charlie Brown of wedding favors! ‘I got a candy bar!’ ‘I got a rock 😕.’”

“A rock. It would definitely be the type of favor I “forgot to grab” off the table afterward…” commented another LPBW viewer.

Amy and Chris’s big day is quickly approaching

In a sneak peek of next week’s episode, Amy and Chris made a “big move” according to Amy when they bought their first pet fish together after Chris’s first pet fish Henry died.

The clock is ticking now, and Amy will be able to put her hand-painted rocks to good use soon, as her and Chris’s wedding is only five weeks away.

Little People, Big World airs on Tuesdays at 9/8c on TLC and Discovery Plus.