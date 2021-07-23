LPBW: Amy Roloff and Chris Marek take ‘little baby steps’ and buy a pet fish together, Amy calls it a ‘big move’

After Chris’s fish Henry died, he and his fiancée Amy Roloff replaced him with a new fish. Pic credit: TLC

On next week’s episode of Little People, Big World, Amy Roloff and her fiancé Chris Marek buy their first pet together after Chris’s fish Henry died.

A new sneak peek at next week’s episode of LPBW showed Amy and Chris sharing an important milestone as a couple when they purchased their first pet together.

When Chris moved into Amy’s new house earlier this season, he was sure to bring Henry along.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Henry died, however, and Amy and Chris felt they needed to replace him with a new fish in their new home.

Amy Roloff said buying a pet with Chris Marek ‘felt so important’

As they arrived back home from the pet store holding the new fish in its container, Amy told Chris, “This feels so important.”

“Chris’s fish, Henry, unfortunately passed away,” Amy confessed to the cameras, “So, we went to the store to pick out a new fish, and we’re bringing it home.”

Amy began taking pictures of the new fish in its new home and said, “This is our first pet that we’ve picked out together, and so that’s really exciting. So now we’re going to put him in his new home, in his new tank.”

Amy and Chris’s new fish, King Henry V. Pic credit: TLC

Amy and Chris’s new fish resisted going into his new home, however, and it took some maneuvering by Chris to properly get the fish into its tank.

As Amy took pictures of her and Chris’s new pet, Chris told her, “I dubbed him King Henry V. Just Henry to his friends.”

Amy gushed over having their first pet together and put her arm around Chris for a hug as the two smiled and looked at their new fish.

Chris was sure to give Amy’s dog, Felix, some attention and told him, “Don’t get jealous, little buddy. You’re still number one in this house.”

Does Amy and Chris buying a pet together have deeper meaning?

During their confessional, Chris talked about the underlying significance of him and Amy buying a fish together.

“It’s one of those many little baby steps we’ve been taking together that couples or life partners do together, so this is just one of those things, buying a pet together,” Chris revealed.

But Amy thought it wasn’t just “baby steps” and told the cameras, “I think it’s a big move for him.”

Amy and Chris checked out King Henry V in his new home. Pic credit: TLC

The LPBW star and her fiancé are getting married in five weeks

Amy and Chris are set to tie the knot next month, with only five more weeks until they say, “I do.” After Matt offered Roloff Farms as their venue, Chris and Amy agreed and are set to wed on the farm.

Although Matt was generous enough to offer the farm to his ex-wife and her fiancé, it doesn’t mean he wants to physically be a part of their big day. In fact, Matt and Caryn were “more than pleased” to not have to attend Amy and Chris’s wedding.

“We’re not gonna attend Amy’s wedding. We didn’t need to have that complication. We’re like, ‘Thank you very much for offering.’ Not that they did, but…” Matt revealed earlier this season. He added, “Get the place ready, but then we can kinda get out of the way.”

Amy doesn’t exactly want Matt to attend her big day, either. Although the exes have made strides in being cordial with each other, Amy said that her and Matt’s relationship is “nowhere near” where she would want Matt at her wedding.

Little People, Big World airs on Tuesdays at 9/8c on TLC and Discovery Plus.