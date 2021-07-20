LPBW Insider reveals that Matt Roloff and Caryn Chandler are ‘more than pleased’ to not attend Amy’s wedding

Matt and Caryn are “more than pleased” they won’t be at Amy and Chris’s wedding, according to an insider. Pic credit: TLC

Little People, Big World stars Matt Roloff and his girlfriend Caryn Chandler are “more than pleased” to not be attending his ex-wife, Amy Roloff, and Chris Marek’s wedding next month, according to an insider.

Amy and Matt divorced in 2016 after 27 years of marriage. Rumors swirled that Matt was unfaithful to Amy after she published her book, A Little Me, and detailed the alleged affair between Matt and Caryn.

Fast forward five years later, and now Matt is still with Caryn, and Amy has moved on with Chris Marek, whom she’ll marry next month on Roloff Farms.

Amy was initially uncertain about getting married on the farm, but after thinking it over and hearing Chris list all the positives, she was on board with the idea, which Matt offered up earlier this season on LPBW.

Although Matt and Amy have been working together here and there to get things for the wedding, the ex-couple is far from being on chummy terms.

Matt Roloff isn’t invited to Amy’s wedding and he’s happy about it

Amy admitted that she was “nowhere near” in a place in her relationship with Matt where she would want to invite him to her wedding.

According to a source close to the Roloffs, Matt and Caryn are actually thrilled they aren’t expected to be at Amy and Chris’s wedding.

An insider told The Sun, “They are more than pleased to not be going to the wedding, and plan to go to Arizona for a romantic break where they have a vacation home. They got Amy and Chris a little gift to show their appreciation as they’re on much better terms, but they’re glad they won’t be attending, it would be too weird for everyone.”

They continued, “Matt and Caryn just want them to be able to do their own thing and feel it will be over before they know it. Amy and Chris are able to use the farm for free, but they are of course paying for their own wedding.”

The source added that the couples, for the sake of the children and grandchildren, are now in a “good place,” despite not always seeing eye to eye.

Matt Roloff said on LPBW last week that an invitation would be a ‘complication’

It was reported earlier this year by another source close to the Roloffs that Matt and Caryn hadn’t yet received invitations to the wedding. But Matt admitted in last week’s episode of LPBW that he and Caryn already planned on not being around for Amy’s wedding.

“We’re not gonna attend Amy’s wedding. We didn’t need to have that complication. We’re like, ‘Thank you very much for offering.’ Not that they did, but…” Matt revealed during last week’s episode.

Little People, Big World airs on Tuesdays at 9/8c on TLC and Discovery+.