Love Island USA’s Cinco Holland gives his thoughts on Will and Kyra

Will, Cinco, and Kyra from Love Island USA. Pic credit: CBS

There has been a lot of talk on social media about Will Moncada and Kyra Lizama from Love Island USA.

Some fans have convinced themselves that the two knew each other before coming to the villa and were “scamming” their way to victory.

It didn’t help when the first guy who was eliminated, Christian Longnecker, claimed they lived close to each other and had to know each other.

However, there has been no proof outside of online rumors and innuendo to prove the two are anything but a couple who has fallen for each other on Love Island USA.

Plenty of people questioned Shannon St. Clair’s intentions on the island, and when she left with Josh Goldstein after the death of his sister, Lindsey Goldstein, those doubts were erased immediately.

Yet, people still question Will and Kyra.

Cinco talks Will and Kyra on Love Island USA

Cinco appeared for an interview on After the Island with Alex and Elizabeth, and they asked him about Will and Kyra on Love Island USA.

Cinco was happy to talk about it, saying, “that’s my guy. Love Will. Love Will to death.”

He then talked about Will and Kyra’s relationship in the villa.

“I feel that him and Kyra’s connection and relationship is super dope because they’re super honest with each other, super upfront, from what I’ve seen” Cinco said. “They are both open-minded, you know what I’m saying. They both get each other as people, which is important in a relationship.”

Cinco then talked about the two often keeping a distance from everyone.

“It’s cool being able to see them … it kind of gets annoying being in there, but like, seeing it on the outside, they’re always together,” he said. “We’ll be in a group and they’ll just go off and be by themselves, and that just shows how they are able to actually enjoy each other, which I feel like a lot of couples in relationships and society don’t.”

What about Will’s actions in Casa Amor?

Without being prompted, Cinco brought up Will’s actions in Casa Amor.

“I definitely thought he had a testing when it came to the Casa Amor with Flo because he had that same connection with Flo because Flo was a great girl,” Cinco said.

“Only him, he could decide which one was gonna be best for him,” Cinco continued. “Which connection was the best, so I think he chose and he has to stick with it now and I think I’m proud of him, to be honest. It’s hard.”

Love Island USA Season 3 airs on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Sundays at 9/8c on CBS.