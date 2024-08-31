Ariana Madix has two Love Island USA stars coming out swinging in her defense amid backlash over the Season 6 reunion.

For the first time, Love Island USA had a reunion show last week with Ariana in the host seat.

The Vanderpump Rules star killed it hosting the hit Peacock show this summer, taking over for Sarah Hyland.

However, not all the islanders were Ariana fans, and that came out more than ever at the reunion.

After one Love Island USA star was blasted for coming for Ariana two more have come out to defend the host.

Subscribe to our Pump Rules newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Kaylor Martin and Liv Walker are standing up for Ariana to shut down the hater while also understanding everyone has their own experience.

Love Island USA stars defend Ariana Madix amid reunion backlash

The other day at the boohoo Collective Launch Party, Liv and Kaylor spoke to Us Weekly, gushing over Ariana.

“I haven’t seen a lot of past Love Islands, but Ariana was a mother to us. She had our back. She was a shoulder to cry on. She was there for the girls,” Liv expressed to the outlet.

Kaylor doubled down on what Liv said, adding, “She’s a girl’s girl all the way.”

It’s no surprise that Ariana was that way. The Vanderpump Rules star warned the male islanders ahead of filming Love Island USA Season 6.

Liv and Kaylor didn’t stop there praising Ariana. They acknowledged though that everyone has their own experience, which results in people’s opinions being different.

“But Ariana, I cannot quote her higher. She’s the most amazing, supportive lady ever and I will back her. If anyone says that she’s not like that, then you weren’t there long enough to know what she’s like. I’ll say that,” Liv stated to US Weekly.

The latter was directed at Daia McGhee, a Casa Amor addition, who blasted Ariana after the reunion. Liv wasn’t done throwing shade either at Daia.

“Jealousy is a curse,” Live hit back as Kaylor made it crystal clear Ariana was there for everyone on the show, “110%.”

As Monsters and Critics reported, Daia called out Ariana for bringing her experience from Vanderpump Rules to the reunion as she tried to get the islanders to dish some dirt.

Kaylor Martin and Liv Walker became best friends on Love Island USA

While neither Liv nor Kaylor found the one on the Peacock show, they found a lasting bond in their friendship. Kaylor and Liv became best friends, having each other’s backs in the villa.

That hasn’t changed since they left the villa, either. In fact, their friendship is stronger than ever to the point they are both considering being on Love Island Games Season 2, but only if they can do it together.

Liv and Kaylor recently revealed that they are also launching a YouTube channel called BLND MMNTS and are planning to become roommates soon.

Ariana Madix brought the girl power to the villa, and now some islanders are rushing to her defense.

Love Island USA is currently streaming on Peacock.