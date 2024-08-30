Vanderpump Rules star James Kennedy has shut down a recent rumor about the show’s future.

James and the rest of the cast have been all the buzz lately as filming for Season 12 of Vanderpump Rules remains pushed back.

It’s no secret after Scandoval broke and a very tense Season 11, the cast needed a break.

Filming for Vanderpump Rules usually films in the summer, but not this year, which has led to many speculations about the show and the current cast.

The other day over on X (formerly Twitter) a new rumor got buzzing thanks to the account @thebravobabe_.

“I’m hearing that filming with *most* of the core cast will start in October for a final farewell season. Allegedly VPR will be getting a total reboot after that (they are already looking at employees at TomTom and SUR) #PumpRules,” read the X.

A Vanderpump Rules rumor. Pic credit: @thebravobabe_/X

Soon, the sentiment of the X made headlines, with several other fan sites posting the news.

James Kennedy claps back at Vanderpump Rules rumor

On Instagram, fan account @_surrules shared a picture of the current Vanderpump Rules cast with a caption that fueled the reboot rumor.

“#VanderpumpRules to ALLEGEDLY end with its next season which films in October. After a final farewell, the show will go back into the direction of filming SURvers from Lisa Vanderpump’s restaurants as a total reboot. #PumpRules,” was the caption on the IG post.

The message caught James’ eye, who wasted no time chiming in on the hot topic.

“Y’all think you have it all figured out huh 😂,” James wrote, and his reply earned several more responses.

One reply came from the IG account, saying, “@itsjameskennedy LMAO I hope not, James!”

James and a fan interact. Pic credit: @_surrules/Instagram

In an interesting turn of events, the X account @thebravobabe_ walked back the initial claims of a reboot coming not long after James made his feelings on the subject known.

“There has been chatter back and forth that this isn’t true! I’ll stick by my source and save this post for a year from now 🫶🏻,” read the X.

Walking back a Vanderpump Rules rumor. Pic credit: @thebravobabe_/X

What’s happening with Vanderpump Rules Season 12?

The question on everyone’s mind is what’s really going on with Vanderpump Rules Season 12. We honestly have no idea right now other than speculation, especially as the cast members move on to other projects.

Lala Kent and Scheana Shay, are filming The Valley Season 2. Tom Schwartz has been spotted filming Summer House.

Ariana Madix has wrapped up hosting Love Island USA and will end her second run in the Broadway play Chicago this week.

However, that doesn’t mean they aren’t returning to Vanderpump Rules. James, Lala, Scheanna, Schwartz, and Tom Sandoval have all expressed interest in continuing with the show.

Katie Maloney and Ariana are the only ones who may not want to come back. We think Katie will be back if Vanderpump Rules focuses on their Something About Her sandwich shop, but Ariana is a wild card.

This means Vanderpump Rules fans will have to cool their heels for a little longer to learn what’s happening with Season 12.

Vandepump Rules is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Seasons 1-11 are streaming on Peacock.