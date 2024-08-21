Love Island USA star blasted for shading Ariana Madix and Vanderpump Rules after heated reunion

Love Island USA star Daia McGhee has been put on blast for comments she made about Ariana Madix and Vanderpump Rules after the recent heated reunion.

On Monday, Love Island USA had its first-ever reunion show, with Ariana as the host.

However, not all the islanders are happy with how the Vanderpump Rules star handled things.

Daia took to TikTok to slam Ariana for bringing her reality TV drama into the mix when it came to the pivotal fire pit scene that got Andrea Carmona sent packing from the villa.

In her video, Daia revealed Ariana wanted the islanders to raise their hands if they thought Leah Kateb took a backseat in sending Andrea home.

When the group hesitated to answer, Ariana brought up how she was treated on Vanderpump Rules and how it was “way worse” than what the islanders were dealing with. Ariana felt they all needed to speak up and answer the question.

Daia wasn’t thrilled at all with Ariana and took aim at her in the TikTok video.

“I’m like, girl, this is not about you. This is Love Island. This is not Vanderpump Rules or whatever show you were on,” the Love Island star clapped back at Ariana.

Then Daia slammed Ariana as a host, comparing her experience to the islanders. She also dissed Vanderump Rules, stating Love Island USA did way better numbers.

“I just feel like, as a host of a show, it’s your job to not pick favorites. It’s your job to just be the mediator in the situation. It’s your job to ask the questions that people actually want to see,” Daia ended the video.

The Instagram account @bravobravobravobri reshared Daia’s TikTok, and the comments section was on fire.

Love Island USA star Daia McGhee blasted for shading Ariana Madix and Vanderpump Rules

Daia was put in the hot seat for coming for Ariana and Vanderpump Rules.

A couple of folks slammed Daia, with one not even knowing who she is while another made it clear Daia wasn’t on Love Island USA long enough for fans to care about her.

Daia was called “desperate” and a “mean girl” for her remarks about Ariana, and another one stated “don’t come” for the Vanderpump Rules star.

“For a girl who says she’s traumatized, she loves speaking about Love Island. Like why keep getting on live talking about the same thing? Like we knew you were unhappy MOVE ON! And keep Ari’s name out of your mouth,” wrote another critic.

The Love Island star was blasted for appearing on the reunion, calling out cyberbullying, and then going all in on Ariana as the host. A different Ariana fan declared that Love Island USA only got good ratings because of Ariana and what she brought to the show.

“Ummmmmm girl! Do you have any idea what you just did and how unintelligent you sound?! Comparing LI to VPR?!? Respectfully, sit down and SU,” said one Ariana fan.

Ariana has yet to comment on what Daia said, but we expect her pal Katie Maloney to chime in anytime with one of her iconic social media responses.

More Love Island USA news

There was a lot to come out at the reunion, including Ariana revealing that Season 7 will return next summer and Love Island Games Season 2 will return in 2025.

In couple news, Nicole Jacky revealed Kendall Washington dumped her right after the reunion.

Kaylor Martin and Aaron Evans called it quits not long after they left the villa with things getting heated during the reunion when he confirmed he did more with Daniela Ortiz Rivera than kiss a lot more.

It wasn’t all bad news for couples. Miguel Harichi and Leah Kateb; Kenny Rodriguez and JaNa Craig; and Serena Page and Kordell Beckham are all still going strong, making their relationships official outside the villa.

What do you think of what Daia said about Ariana?

Love Island USA is currently streaming on Peacock. Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus on Bravo.