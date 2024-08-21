Love Island USA’s Nicole Jacky reveals Kendall Washington dumped her after reunion

It’s official.

Love Island USA finalists Nicole Jacky and Kendall Washington are no longer pursuing a romance in the outside world.

Nicole took to Instagram to confirm the news on Tuesday, one day after the Love Island USA Season 6 reunion revealed their relationship was in trouble.

In the statement, Nicole said that she and Kendall agreed two days earlier that “our relationship was worth working on.”

As a result, they had been making plans for her to visit Dallas.

However, Nicole revealed that Kendall “called and ended things” on Tuesday.

Nicole Jacky reveals Kendall Washington dumped her. Pic credit: @nicolejacky/Instagram

Nicole says she understands and “respects his decision” but is finding it difficult to “process this one.”

Nicole still loves Kendall

She added that she still has much “love and care” for Kendall.

“I’m struggling mentally and all I ask for is privacy during this time,” she concluded.

The pair’s frosty reception at the reunion made it clear they had a lack of communication.

Still, they maintained they were still together and trying to resolve their issues.

Kendall, for his part, shared his own statement on Instagram, in which he admitted that the relationship had “reached a point where it was not healthy for us.”

Kendall reveals he’s ended things with Nicole. Pic credit: @kendallwashington/Instagram

He claimed that he had “never developed such strong feelings for a woman” in his life.

Kendall pleads with fans to stop spreading hate

Kendall also asked the show’s fans not to send “hate” Nicole’s way.

“Please stop with the negative comments/DM’s,” he wrote, adding that they were “this time to focus” on their mental health.”

Nicole and Kendall dated early in Love Island USA Season 6, and their relationship progressed throughout the season.

They both stayed loyal during the Casa Amor twist and went on to spend a night in the hideaway, signaling that their bond was strengthening.

However, the pair were MIA from each other’s social media accounts in the weeks following the finale, leading to speculation that they were no longer an item.

During Monday’s reunion, Nicole said Kendall was not communicating well and claimed he lied about the origin of an X-rated video of himself that leaked ahead of the finale.

In the aftermath of the episode’s airing, Nicole’s social media channels were filled with hateful comments because some fans thought she should not have mentioned the video at the reunion.

Nicole and Kendall aren’t the only Love Island USA couples to break up. Kaylor Martin confirmed that she and Aaron Evans had split up before the reunion.

The pair also had a war of words when Aaron finally admitted what happened at Casa Amor.

Love Island USA is on hiatus. Season 7 is set to premiere in Summer 2025.