Kaylor Martin faces off with ‘disgusting’ Aaron Evans on Love Island USA reunion

When Kaylor Martin stunned Love Island USA fans by announcing that she and Aaron Evans were no longer together, there were plenty of skeptics.

After watching the Season 6 reunion, it’s clear that they’ve parted ways, and there’s a slim chance of reconciliation.

Midway through the reunion, host Ariana Madix turned her attention to the former couple.

In one of the season’s biggest surprises, Aaron admitted to lying to Kaylor about what happened between him and Daniela Ortiz-Rivera during the Casa Amor twist.

“I lied to Kaylor, straight up,” the Traitors UK winner revealed.

“I didn’t tell her the whole truth. You know, I put my hands down Daniela’s pants. I kissed her. I snogged her. We had loads of romantic connections,” Aaron added.

Kaylor is surprised Aaron is finally telling the truth

Kaylor was confused about her ex now admitting to his mistakes because she gave him the opportunity to tell her everything in their hotel room.

“I’m tired of the f***ing excuses. Take accountability and be a f***ing man,” she yelled.

“I just saw you the last three f***ing days in New York, and you haven’t said that to me once. Why would you do that?”

Kaylor conceded that she wasted her “entire f***ing summer” on Aaron and that she doesn’t “want anything to do” with him again.

“I never want to speak to you again. You’re disgusting. And I do not deserve that. You’re a piece of f***ing s**t.”

Kaylor and Aaron’s relationship is so over

The two indulged in quite the back and forth, but it seems that there’s no coming back from this.

Viewers ridiculed Kaylor earlier this summer for continually taking Aaron back despite him being a walking red flag.

At the beginning of Love Island USA Season 6, they were fan favorites, but somewhere along the way, they lost all the support they once had, leading to them being dumped ahead of the season finale.

With so much discord between them, it’s hard to imagine a light at the end of the tunnel because their connection isn’t strong enough to sustain a transatlantic romance.

Kaylor no longer trusts Aaron because he has had too many opportunities to tell her the truth about what happened in Casa Amor.

Something tells us they’ll both be a part of the cast of Love Island Games Season 2, which scored an official pickup during the reunion.

Love Island USA is available to stream on Peacock.