Love Island USA’s Kaylor Martin confirms Aaron Evans split: ‘We are done’

With the Love Island USA reunion set to air in the coming days, a twist of epic proportions has dropped.

Kaylor Martin — she was coupled up with Aaron Evans for much of Season 6 — revealed to fans that they are no longer together.

“Aaron and I are not okay,” Kaylor says in a video shared on TikTok. “We are done. We are not together.”

The development occurred outside the New York set of the reunion taping, signaling that drama has been simmering between the two for some time now.

Truthfully, we’re surprised they lasted this long after such a turbulent in the villa.

However, we’re also not sure it will stick because no matter how many things he did in the villa, Aaron always found a way to worm his way back into Kaylor’s life.

Despite being a fan favorite at the beginning of Season 6, the fan base slowly turned on her because she continually gave Aaron more chances.

With so much of the Casa Amor drama kept from Kaylor, the common consensus among fans was that she would decide about Aaron when she exited the show and got to watch the season back.

Aaron and Kaylor initially put on a united front on social media

Kaylor and Aaron put on a united front on social media and various podcast appearances, but things have gone completely and utterly quiet about them over the last two weeks.

Aaron even said that he was taking a social media hiatus to focus on his family, which strongly implied that the backlash from viewers and the state of his and Kaylor’s relationship impacted his life.

During a recent appearance on the BFFs podcast, Kaylor admitted that there had been a shift in their relationship after watching the season back.

“My perspective definitely has changed since whenever I was in the villa to now, just because I see absolutely everything Aaron did in Casa Amor, and I feel like the little things kind of mean more to me,” Kaylor said before revealing that her friends have questioned her decision to stay with Aaron.

At the same time, she dished that she wanted to “take a step back” from the Traitors UK winner.

With so much seemingly happening since the finale aired, maybe leaving it nearly a month for the reunion was a good idea.

At least viewers will get insight into how the islanders navigated returning to the real world and can reveal the struggle to make their relationships stand the test of time.

Another popular couple has probably called it quits

As we head into the reunion, Nicole Jacky and Kendall Washington are the only other couple that could be over.

The pair had a strong bond throughout Season 6, but they’ve been pretty much apart in the social media posts since leaving the villa.

We will get all the answers very soon.

Love Island USA Season 6’s reunion airs on Peacock Sunday, August 16, 2024, at 9/8c.