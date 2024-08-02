Love Island USA’s Nicole Jacky speaks out as Kendall Washington split rumors swirl

When Love Island USA Season 6 ended its six-week run last month, in the aftermath, the cast largely resurfaced on social media.

Nicole Jacky was coupled up with Kendall Washington for most of the summer, and has been spotted in photos with her co-stars, but hasn’t been as active online.

As a result, many fans have been speculating that the couple parted ways shortly after the finale.

Going into the finale, Nicole and Kendall were loved-up, having spent the night in the Hideaway and confirmed they were closed off from dating other islanders.

Although their journey wasn’t as drama-filled as their fellow finalists, they had carved out a strong bond.

“Some of you have noticed that I’ve been quiet and not posting much, so just wanted to provide an update,” Nicole wrote on Instagram.

“While Love Island was an amazing experience, things have not been easy since leaving the villa,” she added. “There’s so much more to share on what has happened since coming home, and for now, I’ve been taking time to process – these are real feelings and my real life.”

Nicole thanked fans for understanding and shared her love at the bottom of the post.

Kendall was shocked by internet videos

During the final days of Love Island USA Season 6, unbeknownst to Kendall, X-rated videos of him hit the internet.

In post-Love Island USA podcast appearances, the medical sales rep claimed he and Nicole were still together.

Of course, there’s been a lot of speculation that the cast is under contract until the reunion airs on August 19.

Prior seasons have not had a reunion event.

This fuels concerns that they could have parted ways and aren’t able to talk about any changes contractually.

We must remember that Nicole and Kendall spent weeks in paradise together, so transitioning back to the real world wasn’t easy.

That’s why many reality TV couples fail. Returning to the pressures away from the contained settings of the shows can’t be easy.

Nicole and Kendall could be trying to make things work, but they may have parted ways.

We should get a definite answer during the reunion.

The Love Island USA Season 6 reunion should clear up the rumors

Having the cast back together for the first time should be interesting because there’s much to unpack.

Love Island USA Season 6 was the most popular season for a reason. The cast clocked in to deliver good TV.

However, they may feel completely different about what they experienced after watching the episodes.

Love Island Season 6’s reunion is set to air on August 19 exclusively on Peacock.