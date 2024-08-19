The rumor mill is buzzing that Tom Schwartz has joined Summer House to fill his Vanderpump Rules void this summer.

Tom usually spends his summers filming Vanderpump Rules with his costars.

However, after Season 11 ended, the show was paused, and filming has been pushed back with no start date in sight.

During the Vanderpump Rules cast downtime, stars Lala Kent and Scheana Shay have headed to The Valley.

While Ariana Madix recently wrapped up her stellar Love Island gig before heading back to Broadway.

Now Tom seems to be the latest Vanderpump Rules star with a new TV job.

Is Tom Schwartz joining Summer House amid Vanderpump Rules pause?

The Summer House Season 9 cast was revealed last month as filming began. Danielle Olivera is the only Season 8 cast member back full-time.

While Tom’s name was not on the cast member list, all signs point to him making some guest appearances in a friend of role on the show. Tom has been spending time in the Hamptons with the summer house cast.

The Instagram fan account @bravobravobravobri recently shared a photo of Tom posing with Carl Radke, Kyle Cooke, Jesse Solomon, and West Wilson over the weekend.

This wasn’t Tom’s first time spotted with the Summer House boys either. There’s video footage of them all at a club where ladies surrounded them.

Adding more fuel to the fire that fans will see Tom on Summer is the rumor that he was at Kyle’s DJ event, which also included Danielle popping by for a visit.

All this means that Summer House fans can expect to see Tom on the show, but in what capacity remains unclear. Kyle and Tom are very good friends and enjoyed filming Winter House together.

Since Winter House was canceled or put on pause, as Bravo likes to say, it makes sense Tom would do a Summer House drop-by.

When will Summer House Season 9 premiere?

Summer House fans will be waiting a while for the new season. Filming will continue until at least Labor Day, maybe a little bit longer.

In the past, Bravo has saved Summer House to air in the winter, usually January for February. With filming for new seasons of Vanderpump Rules and now The Real Housewives of New Jersey being pushed back, odds are Bravo will keep Summer House for early winter.

Summer House is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Seasons 1-8 are streaming on Peacock.