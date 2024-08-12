Scheana Shay and Lala Kent join The Valley Season 2 as Vanderpump Rules remains in limbo

After the news broke that Vanderpump Rules had paused production on Season 12 for an undetermined amount of time, there have been questions about what the cast would get up to in the off-season.

Of course, Ariana Madix has been killing it on Broadway with Chicago and hosting Love Island USA.

Meanwhile, Tom Sandoval has been rounding up reality TV appearances as though they’re infinity stones. He will next be seen on The Traitors Season 3 in 2025.

With the success of The Valley, there were questions earlier this year about whether some of the Vanderpump Rules cast members could crossover because it has been filming this summer.

Jax Taylor blasted those claims, saying he didn’t want more crossovers because the show was successful.

Subscribe to our Pump Rules newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Now, it seems like it’s happening.

Scheana and Lala could be staying on The Valley long-term

Scheana Shay and Lala Kent were spotted filming scenes for the second season of The Valley over the weekend.

Given that they both recently bought homes in The Valley, they’ve seemingly been plotting a move between the Bravo hits for some time now.

They also have connections to the cast, including Janet Caperna, Brittany Cartwright, and Kristen Doute.

Lala and Kristen were revealed to be feuding earlier this year, so there’s a good chance they will be hashing out their issues on-camera for the second season.

Bravo and producers have yet to confirm the casting of the two VPR alums, so there’s a chance they could stop by for a short cameo as a bridge between filming the two shows.

The Valley Season 2 is shaping up to be dramatic

Either way, an update on their lives will be interesting because the last time they were on-screen, they criticized Ariana for refusing to film with her ex-boyfriend.

The good news is that Ariana and Scheana are seemingly in a good place, but it’s impossible to tell where Lala stands with her former friend.

It’s hard to imagine Ariana jumping to The Valley because she’s been busy with other endeavors.

The Valley Season 2 is shaping up to be filled with dramatic storylines.

Jesse and Michelle Lally are divorcing, while Jax and Brittany have separated.

Brittany also recently put Jax on blast by saying he lied about donating Cameo proceeds to cancer research.

The Valley is currently on Hiatus. Season 2 is expected to premiere in 2025. Stream Season 1 on Peacock.