Ariana Madix has message for Love Island USA Season 6 male contestants

In two weeks, Ariana Madix will take on the role of host of Love Island USA Season 6.

The Vanderpump Rules starlet appeared a few times on Season 5 of Love Island USA with information for the islanders.

However, Ariana will step in as host this summer following Sarah Hyland’s exit.

Ariana, though, will be putting her own spin on the hit Peacock show.

Ahead of the Season 6 premiere, Ariana has revealed how she’s doing this differently than past hosts of Love Island USA.

Let’s just say the guys better be on their best behavior.

Ariana Madix has a message for Love Island USA Season 6 male contestants

Speaking with E! News, Ariana’s putting Vanderpump Rules in the rearview to focus on her new show. Love Island Season 6 has been Ariana’s focus, and she’s on a major press tour before she heads to Fiji.

“I will definitely be having these girls’ backs. So, the boys better watch out because if they try anything. I’m watching,” she expressed to the outlet.

Ariana’s message shouldn’t surprise anyone, considering what she went through last year with Tom Sandoval. The Bravo personality, though, wants to put that scandal behind her as she focuses on her hosting gig.

“I might have to be a little shady, depending on what happens. I will definitely be very involved,” Ariana dished when asked about dealing with those potential FBoys.

One thing Ariana can’t wait for when it comes to Love Island USA is meeting the new islanders and sharing their journey.

The experience will be a far cry for Ariana from filming the Vanderpump Rules drama; we can’t wait to see her in her new element.

Love Island USA Season 6 premiere and schedule

On Tuesday, June 11, Love Island Season 6 will introduce viewers to a whole new crop of sexy singles looking for love, hooks up, and their 15 minutes of fame.

New episodes will drop at 9/8c on Peacock Tuesdays through Sundays. Like the past two seasons, Peacock will air a never-before-seen recap episode on Saturday.

Love Island USA fans can also get in on the action and impact life in the villa by using the app.

Are you going to watch Ariana on Love Island USA this summer?

Love Island USA Season 6 premieres on Tuesday, June 11 at 9/8c on Peacock.