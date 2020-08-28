Love Island USA narrator Matthew Hoffman cracks fans up: Here’s what to know about the funnyman

Love Island USA narrator Matthew Hoffman is back cracking fans up on the CBS reality TV show.

The funnyman continues to entertain viewers with his hilarious puns and one-liners. Fans can’t get enough of Matthew, even dubbing him the best part of the Love Island USA.

Now that Season 2 of the love experiment is in full swing, viewers are curious about the man behind the voice.

Finding the perfect voice for Love Island USA

CBS knew it needed a voice that could bring the good-humored jabs to make Love Island USA as successful as the UK version.

Iain Stirling, with his Scottish accent and hilarious commentary, has been leaving Love Island UK viewers in stitches for years. The narrator plays a pivotal role in keeping viewers tuned into the reality TV show.

Well, social media declares CBS has found the same gem for Love Island USA with Matthew. Twitter explodes each episode with fans praising the voiceover puns, jokes, and one-liners. Seriously fans want him to narrate their own lives because his wit is off the charts.

So, let’s take a moment to get to know Matthew. He is not only the voice of the hit reality TV show, but he writes all those cheeky, entertaining jabs at the islanders.

Who is Matthew Hoffman?

The Love Island USA narrator is making a name for himself as a host. According to his CBS bio, Matthew hosted The Greatest Interview Ever With Matthew Hoffman alongside Jerry O’Connell. The show was part of the People’s List in a collaboration between ABC News and People magazine.

Matthew is also the host of Regal Cinema’s Sit Down With the Stars. He has interviewed a slew of Hollywood’s biggest stars, such as Denzel Washington. While fans may not know his face, they will recognize his voice from his stint as a guest correspondent for Extra.

The TV personality has created a hilarious YouTube video that serves as a hosting reel too. It is every bit as funny as the puns he makes on Love Island USA.

Hosting isn’t Matthew’s only passion; he is all about giving back too. He created Tuesdays With Matthew, a weekly volunteer program and mini film series where Matthew dresses, directs, and films senior citizens. The program is dedicated to helping make senior citizens feel like Hollywood stars.

Tuesdays With Matthew also raises money for Meals on Wheels programs. Matthew is thrilled to give back to elders while raising money for a good cause. He has raised thousands of dollars and made many senior citizens very happy.

Love Island USA airs Sundays, Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays at 9/8c and Saturday at 8/7c on CBS.